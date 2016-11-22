Prepare for Gilmore Girls revival at a local Luke’s Diner look-alike

Las Vegas, Nevada, is no Stars Hollow, Connecticut. But with the highly anticipated “Gilmore Girls” revival hitting Netflix on Friday, the Review-Journal set out to find a place in town where fans of the show can enjoy the small-town charm of Luke’s Diner, where much of the show took place.

We found it in Lou’s Diner, tucked away in a strip mall at Decatur and Alta. Lou’s opened in 1969, and has been a favorite of locals ever since. Waitress Patricia Misuraca (a real-life Miss Patty!) has been refilling coffee cups there for 13 years. The longevity of both fictional Luke’s and real-life Lou’s can be attributed to their no-fuss approach to food and service, as well as their focus on drawing together a community.

“I thought it would be cool if I had a place that was part of history, part of a landmark for Vegas,” said Lou’s owner Brian Genco, who said he had heard of the show but was unaware of the uncanny resemblance between his diner and Luke’s.

Popular in the 2000s, “Gilmore Girls,” chronicled the lives of witty and wacky mother-daughter duo Lorelai (Lauren Graham) and Rory Gilmore (Alexis Bledel). The four new episodes pick up where the show left off in 2007 when the fiercely independent Lorelai reconciled with her on-again off-again love interest, Luke, and Yale graduate Rory set off to cover politics.

So even though you can’t visit Luke’s Diner in Stars Hollow, you can get your fix of small town bliss at Lou’s, which is the next best thing.

Here’s a look at the similarities between Luke’s and Lou’s:

Luke’s Diner:

Coffee: At Luke’s, coffee was always on hand to fuel the fast-talking Gilmores. Strong and black were the only requirements for the beverage.

Food: Burgers, fries and more were standard items in the Gilmore diet, usually served at Luke’s.

Baked goods: Pies, cakes and doughnuts were staples, usually found on an old-fashioned cake stand.

Interior: The revamped hardware store of Dane’s deceased father boasts a mix of small-town charm and more utilitarian furnishings, like the 1950s vinyl chairs.

Signs: “Four slice french toast” had been written on Luke’s specials board for all of Rory’s life … until Jess changed it. And who can forget his “No Cell Phones” sign?

Coffee cups: Behind the counter, individual cubby holes hold coffee mugs.

Exterior: Nondescript signage, seasonal window art and an “Open” sign in the window.

Customers: Luke’s diner is the community watering hole where many residents pop in for a morning caffeine fix. It’s also where Lorelai and Rory often barge in after hours after a particularly trying day.

Lou’s Diner:

Coffee: Waitresses at Lou’s aren’t shy about offering refills. The coffee is Luke-approved: strong, with no frills.

Food: Lou’s offers the classic diner fare, as well as baked goods named after “Patty”— a clever reference that fans of the show will appreciate.

Baked goods: Baked goods are handmade by Genco’s wife, Julie Usyk. Just like in the show, the cakes are showcased underneath a cake dome.

Interior: The tables, chairs, and even the modest counter look similar enough to Luke’s. But the ample decorations- many donated by regulars- add the charm.

Signs: Although Lou’s lacks Luke’s signature cell phones sign, handwritten items on whiteboards signify the daily specials.

Coffee cups: Customers bring in their own coffee mugs and hang them on pegs built into the wall.

Exterior: Check. Check. Check.

Customers: Lou’s opens at 5:30 a.m. on weekdays to welcome the flock of early-morning goers. Once a month, they reserve half the diner for a group of seniors, who call themselves the “Old Farts.”