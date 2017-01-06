Posted Updated 

Serendipity 3 restaurant on Las Vegas Strip closes

Serendipity 3 (Google Street View)

The Strawberry Fields Sundae is displayed at Serendipity 3 restaurant, located at the Caesars Palace hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2014. (Jeferson Applegate/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Are you up for this? It's the Peanut Butter & Glazed Donut Ice Cream Sundae at Serendipity 3. It's not only a mouthful to say, but to eat. (Courtesy)

By CAITLIN LILLY
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Popular Las Vegas Strip eatery Serendipity 3 has officially closed.

According to Caesars Entertainment, the space currently occupied by Serendipity 3 in front of Caesars Palace, on the corner of Las Vegas Blvd. and W. Flamingo Road, will re-open as Stripside Café & Bar this weekend.

Among other dishes, Stripside Café & Bar will offer soups, salads, gourmet burgers and oven-fired pizzas. The restaurant will also feature an all-day breakfast menu with signature items such as Brioche French Toast and a robust early morning cocktail menu, a spokesperson for Caesars Entertainment said.

