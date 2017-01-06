Serendipity 3 restaurant on Las Vegas Strip closes

Popular Las Vegas Strip eatery Serendipity 3 has officially closed.

According to Caesars Entertainment, the space currently occupied by Serendipity 3 in front of Caesars Palace, on the corner of Las Vegas Blvd. and W. Flamingo Road, will re-open as Stripside Café & Bar this weekend.

Among other dishes, Stripside Café & Bar will offer soups, salads, gourmet burgers and oven-fired pizzas. The restaurant will also feature an all-day breakfast menu with signature items such as Brioche French Toast and a robust early morning cocktail menu, a spokesperson for Caesars Entertainment said.

