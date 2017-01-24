Shake Shack is giving away free burgers to promote new ‘Shack App’

Shake Shack is giving away free burgers to promote its first-ever mobile ordering app the “Shack App.”

According to Shake Shack, each guest that downloads the new “Shack App” can redeem a promo code at any U.S. Shake Shack location — except airports, stadiums and ballparks — for a free single ShackBurger.

Diners will simply need to download the app, create an account and use the promo code “shackappy” at checkout, the eatery said in a release.

Get App-y! Download the #ShackApp & create an account before 2/28 to use the code "shackappy" for a burger on us: https://t.co/FvJ60b7ToKpic.twitter.com/9YkTnFMR3r — SHAKE SHACK (@shakeshack) January 23, 2017

Additionally, to help alleviate wait times, the app allows guests to pick a specific time that they would like to pick up their order from their chosen location. Once you receive a text message informing you that your order is ready, look for the “Shack App Pick Up” sign at the counter.

The code is valid for one-time use per person and expires on Tuesday, Feb. 28. The app is currently available for iOS devices only.

