Shake Shack is launching 3 new BBQ items

Shake Shack locations across the country will offer three limited-edition barbecue items starting Tuesday. The BBQ ShackMeister Burger with ale-marinated fried shallots, BBQ Chicken Shack with pickles and BBQ Bacon Cheese Fries are all made with a signature house barbecue sauce.

They’ll be available at all Shake Shacks except those in airports, stadiums and ballparks. The company has also introduced three signature shakes: Mint Cookies & Cream, Mud Pie and Salted Vanilla Toffee.

