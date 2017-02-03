Posted 

Shake Shack is launching three new BBQ burgers

Starting February 7, Shake Shack Will Offer Limited Time BBQ Sandwiches and Fries. (By Al Mancini)

By AL MANCINI
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Shake Shack locations across the country will offer three limited-edition barbecue items starting Tuesday. The BBQ ShackMeister Burger with ale-marinated fried shallots, BBQ Chicken Shack with pickles and BBQ Bacon Cheese Fries are all made with a signature house barbecue sauce.

They’ll be available at all Shake Shacks except those in airports, stadiums and ballparks. The company has also introduced three signature shakes: Mint Cookies & Cream, Mud Pie and Salted Vanilla Toffee.

