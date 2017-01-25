Something for every couple’s Valentine’s Day meal in Las Vegas

Las Vegas restaurants are putting on the glitz even more than usual as they prepare for all the romantics who plan to dine out on Valentine’s Day, one of the culinary industry’s busiest nights of the year.

Following are some local restaurants that are planning special menus, dishes or cocktails. This is not intended to be a complete listing. Unless indicated, the menus or dishes will be offered on Tuesday, Feb. 14. Unless indicated, prices are per person, and without tax and tip. And reservations are advised.

Alder & Birch, The Orleans; 702-365-7111 or www.orleanscasino.com. Crab cake with roasted pepper coulis; cream of asparagus soup or very berry salad; salmon Wellington or mixed grill of petite filet mignon, crab-stuffed prawn and bacon-wrapped scallop; and Venetian cherry chocolate mousse cake, $58, 5 to 10 p.m.

Alize, The Palms; 702-951-7000 or alizelv.com. Cardamom and brioche panna cotta; foie gras torchon with spiced fig compote and apple chips, crab and tomato bisque with phyllo-crusted crab leg and Meyer lemon preserve or chilled roasted beet salad with goat cheese crumble; spice-crusted venison carpaccio, seared diver scallops with parsnip puree and chips or heirloom quinoa cake with eggplant caviar and roasted sweet peppers; filet of prime beef with creamed spinach and potato galette, pan-roasted Mary’s chicken breast with confit leg croustillant and butternut squash, braised Iberico pork cheeks with sweet potato latkes and broccolini or grilled thick cut of salmon with roasted lobster and mushroom ravioli and asparagus; and red ruby and pink grapefruit sweet cakes and chocolate raspberry macaron, $165, plus $65 for wine pairings and $10 for sparkling wine toast, 5 to 10 p.m.

The Angry Butcher Steakhouse, Sam’s Town; 702-456-7777 or www.samstownlv.com. Sweethearts salad; beef Wellington and buttered baby carrots; and six chocolate-dipped strawberries, $90 for two, 5 to 9 p.m.

The Barrymore, Royal Resort; 702-407-5303 or www.barrymorelv.com. Shrimp cocktail or smoked bacon; iceberg wedge or onion soup; Chilean seabass Oscar or filet mignon Rossini; and mini dark chocolate cannoli with frosted sugar cookie ice cream, $85, wine pairings $40.

Bazaar Meat, SLS Las Vegas; 702-761-7610 or www.slslasvegas.com. Ferran Adria Olives, Smoke & Ice fresh oysters, croquetas de pollo, beefsteak tomato tartare, Chateaubriand, buttered potato puree, grilled asparagus and cream puffs and assorted tarts, $135, wine pairings $45, 5:30 to 11 p.m. Feb. 10 and 11, 5:30 to 10 p.m. Feb. 12-14.

Beer Park, Paris Las Vegas; 702-444-4500 or beerpark.com. Souvenir picnic basket with half-bottle of sparkling wine and one large-format beer; hummus with pita chips and vegetables with onion dip; curried chicken salad sandwich, cold beechwood-smoked salmon and house-smoked roast beef sandwich; fresh fruit bowl and roasted vegetable pasta salad; Hexx chocolate mousse with biscotti and milk and dark chocolate bars, $100 per couple, pre-order only.

Big Mess Bar-BQ, Sam’s Town; 702-456-7777 or www.samstownlv.com. Iceberg and romaine salad; house-smoked tri-tip with mashed potatoes, green beans, cornbread and honey butter; and strawberry shortcake, $27, 5 to 9 p.m..

Bistro 57, Aliante Casino + Hotel, North Las Vegas; 702-692-7777 or www.aliantegaming.com. Radicchio with endive, beets and fresh mozzarella topped with edible flowers; 5-ounce filet mignon with scallops on beet mashed potatoes; and fruit tart, $55.

Brio Tuscan Grille, Town Square and Tivoli Village; www.brioitaliancom. Caesar salad, bistecca insalata, soup of the day or lobster bisque ($1 extra); and chicken saltimbocca ($20.95), scallop risotto ($26.95), crab-stuffed shrimp and lobster tail ($29.95) or center-cut filet mignon ($28.50), Feb. 10-14.

Carson Kitchen, 124 E. Carson Ave.; 702-473-9523 or carsonkitchen.com. Devil’s Eggs or crispy chicken skins; Bloody Caesar or veal meatballs; pork chop, squid ink spaghetti, cocoa-espresso New York strip or olive oil potatoes; and Bartlett pear tart, $60 per couple, beverage pairings $20 per person.

Carve Steakhouse, Eastside Cannery, 702-507-5700 or www.eastsidecannery.com. Lobster bisque or caprese salad; Champagne sorbet; prime rib or salmon with shrimp scampi ($49); mixed grill ($59) or filet and lobster ($69); and chocolate cake.

Cleo, SLS Las Vegas; 702-761-7612 or www.slslasvegas.com. Hummus with tahini; Spicy Cigars; Brussels sprouts; grilled hanger steak with grilled peewee potatoes and spoon salad; garlic shrimp with gigante beans and Castelevetrano olives; and sampler of Mediterranean sweets, $60, wine pairings $30, 6 to 11 p.m. Feb. 10 and 11, 6 to 10 p.m. Feb. 12-14.

Cornerstone, Gold Coast; 702-367-7111 or www.goldcoastcasino.com. Lump crab cake topped with Cajun lobster sauce; soup or salad mix; 14-ounce New York steak with lobster tail ($60) or almandine-crusted filet of sea bass with risotto ($58); and raspberry chocolate ganache gateau.

Court Cafe, Jokers Wild, Henderson; 702-564-8100 or www.jokerswildcasino.com. Soup or salad; prime rib and shrimp scampi with au gratin potatoes and green beans; strawberry cheesecake; and glass of house wine, $15.99, 1 p.m. to closing.

Crush, MGM Grand; 702-891-3222 or www.crushmgm.com. Roasted baby beets and prosciutto with crispy polenta cake and fresh figs; diver sea scallops with beech mushrooms; grilled sirloin steak with potato gratin strudel; and Chocolate Seduction, $89. Punch Drunk Love, $14.

Don Vito’s, South Point; 702-797-8075 or southpointcasino.com. Porcini mushroom risotto, beet salad with arugula and goat cheese or Italian sausage and bean soup; lobster fettuccine, Cupid’s chicken stuffed with mushrooms and mascarpone cheese or braised veal bourgogne over pappardelle; s’mores chocolate cake or vanilla mousse with chocolate dipped-strawberries; cocktail or glass of wine; and coffee or tea, $39, 5 to 10 p.m. Feb. 12-14. Regular menu also available.

Double Helix Wine & Whiskey Lounge, Town Square; 702-473-5415 or www.doublehelixwine.com. Specialty cocktail, sparkling wine, whiskey of the month or wine of the month; soup or salad; steak and lobster; chocolate fondue, $45.

Farm, Aliante Casino + Hotel, North Las Vegas; 702-692-7777 or www.aliantegaming.com. T-bone and shrimp scampi combo with baked potato and broccoli; and Mason jar strawberry shortcake, $17.99.

Ferraro’s Italian Restaurant & Wine Bar; 702-364-5300 or ferraroslasvegas.com. Foie gras espuma with persimmons and spiced crumbled hazelnut brioche or lobster bisque with tarragon oil; spaghetti with artichokes, cinnamon and caviar; turbot with asparagus texture and bergamot-ginger sauce or beef ribeye cap with lacinato kale and sunchokes; and Madagascar chocolate mousse with mango, papaya and salted caramel ice cream, $85, 4 to 10 p.m. Wine pairings $55. Regular menu also available.

Hexx Kitchen + Bar, Paris Las Vegas; 702-331-5551 or www.hexxlasvegas.com. Hearts of palm salad with avocado, candied quinoa and pomelo; prime filet mignon with butter-poached prawns, freekeh risotto and roasted Brussels sprouts; and single-origin Tanzania chocolate mousse with house-made peanut butter creme and Concord grape gelee, $85.

Holsteins Shakes and Buns, Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas; 702-698-7940 or www.holsteinsburgers.com. Love Potion #9 Bam-Boozled Shake made with vanilla ice cream, strawberry, raspberry, red velvet cake crumbs, mixed berry vodka and white chocolate crunchies with whipped cream, candy hearts, strawberry marshmallow poles, pink ripple lollipop, conversation hearts, strawberry Twizzlers and gummy Xs and Os, $15, through Feb. 18.

House of Blues, Mandalay Bay; 702-632-7600 or www.houseofblues.com. Anti-Valentine’s Day Bash; bring a picture of your ex to put on the @SelfieShameBoard and get a shot while supplies last. Menu includes Dear John, thick-cut grilled cheese with bacon jam and tomato soup; Missing You, mac and cheese with fontina, asiago, Gruyere, roasted tomatoes, spinach and Tasso ham; Plotting Your Revenge, vanilla ice cream with chocolate chip cookie dough chunks and hot fudge, plus other specials, beginning at 9 p.m.

Katsuya, SLS Las Vegas; 702-761-7611 or www.slslasvegas.com. Yellowtail sashimi with jalapeno, Kusshi oysters, omakase sushi, Wagyu beef with eryngii mushrooms, petite beef tenderloin and live Maine lobster, miso-marinated Chilean sea bass and omakase sampler for dessert, $90, sake and wine pairings, $35, 6 to 11 p.m. Feb. 10 and 11, 6 to 10 p.m. Feb. 12-14.

La Cave Wine and Food Hideaway, Wynn Las Vegas; 702-770-7375 or www.lacavelv.com. Kumamoto oysters with Champagne and pomegranate granita; Alaskan salmon with baby artichokes and roasted marble potatoes; New York sirloin with grilled balsamic figs and black truffles; and chef-selected desserts, $99.

Loco Cantina, Town Square; 702-600-7555 or www.lococantinalv.com. Mexican-style Caesar salad; surf and turf fajitas with steak, shrimp and scallops; rice and beans; caramel flan; and two house margaritas, $50 per couple.

Mary’s Diner, Eldorado, Henderson; 702-564-1811 or www.eldoradocasino.com. Soup or salad; prime rib and shrimp scampi with au gratin potatoes and green beans; strawberry cheesecake; and glass of house wine, $15.99, 1 p.m. to closing.

MRKT, Aliante Casino + Hotel, North Las Vegas; 702-692-7777 or www.aliantegaming.com. Fennel watercress salad; Cornish hen burgundy with roasted baby carrots and sundried cherries; and chocolate eclair with Grand Marnier-glazed strawberries, $65.

Nacho Daddy, multiple locations; www.nachodaddy.com. Tortilla soup or house salad; chicken fajitas; caramel-apple nachos; and pitcher of sangria, $39.99 for two.

Oscar’s steakhouse, the Plaza; 702-386-7227 or www.plazahotelcasino.com. Caprese or wedge salad; pan-seared scallop with red pepper sauce and cauliflower puree or 8-ounce filet mignon with roasted fingerling potatoes; and chocolate mousse trio with chocolate-covered strawberry, $65, or $85 with wine pairings.

Pancho’s Mexican Restaurant, Downtown Summerlin; 702-982-0111 or www.panchosrestaurant.com. “Tequila for Two” Strawberry Kiss 50-ounce margarita for two, $23.95.

Phil’s Italian Steakhouse, Treasure Island; 702-894-7223 or www.treasureisland.com. Oysters on the half shell with tamarind jam pearls, seared scallops with Spanish chorizo and puy lentils or Maine lobster bruschetta with avocado, sweet corn and tarragon aioli; prime 12-ounce New York steak with roasted garlic mashed potatoes and asparagus, seared Mediterranean sea bass with lobster and crab risotto, chicken and mushroom risotto with grilled chicken breast and mushrooms or Chateaubriand for two with fingerling potatoes and baby vegetables; and passion fruit Bavarian cream parfait with vanilla bean cake, $69, 5 to 10 p.m.

Prime Rib Loft, The Orleans; 702-365-7111 or www.orleanscasino.com. Shrimp kabob; potato-cheddar soup or grilled watermelon salad; flatiron steak stuffed with bell peppers and onions with chipotle-roasted corn mashed potatoes and sauteed shrimp ($36) or Parmesan-crusted orange roughy on rice pilaf with grilled vegetables ($32) and chocolate ganache cake.

Redwood Steakhouse, California Hotel and Casino; 702-385-1222 or www.thecal.com. Seafood-stuffed mushrooms and four oysters on the half shell; cream of asparagus soup with creme fraiche; crab-stuffed filet mignon with shrimp scampi and chive-butter mushrooms; and chocolate decadence cake with strawberry mousse, $90 for two, wine pairings $40.

Rice & Company, Luxor; 702-262-4400 or www.luxor.com. Miso soup with tofu or egg drop soup; garlic shrimp with vegetables, Mongolian wok beef or chicken and broccoli (all served family style with brown or white rice); and green tea ice cream with almond tuile, plus “Fantasy” tickets and a “Fantasy” calendar, $85.

Ri Ra, The Shoppes at Mandalay Place; 702-632-7771 or rira.com. Raw oysters with blood orange mignonette and baked oysters Rockefeller, $16.95; pan-seared monkfish with roasted root vegetables, $25.95; beef Wellington with pub mash and green beans, $32.95; grilled New York strip with a shrimp skewer, roasted fingerlings and asparagus, $34.95; mini wedding cake, $7.95; vanilla panna cotta with chocolate sauce and chocolate-dipped strawberries, $7.95; chocolate lava cake, $8.95, 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. Regular menu also available.

Salted Lime, Aliante Casino + Hotel, North Las Vegas; 702-692-7777 or www.aliantegaming.com. Mexican chopped salad; beef and shrimp skewers with cilantro rice and mixed vegetables; and mango cheesecake, $25.

Salvatore’s, Suncoast; 702-636-7111 or suncoastcasino.com. Spicy shrimp and eggplant, $17.95; filet mignon crespelli with mushroom fonduta, $44.95; seafood risotto, $42.95; petti di pollo moscato, $29.95; boneless beef short ribs over creamy cheese polenta, $29.95.

SC Prime, Suncoast; 702-636-7111 or suncoastcasino.com. Crab and corn chowder or iceberg wedge salad; herb-roasted rack of lamb ($54), pistachio-dusted Alaskan halibut ($50) or grilled filet mignon with Gulf shrimp ($58) and chocolate raspberry crisp cake.

Seafood Shack, Treasure Island; 702-894-7223 or www.treasureisland.com. Married shrimp on mango salsa with candied habanero; 6-ounce filet mignon glazed in butter with a Maine lobster cake; passion fruit Bavarian cream parfait with vanilla bean cake; and glass of Champagne, $59.95, 5 to 10 p.m.

Silverado Steak House, South Point; 702-797-8075 or southpointcasino.com. Pan-seared lobster medallions, watermelon and blue cheese salad or creamy five onion soup served in a poached onion cup; black pepper-crusted filet mignon with spinach and sun-dried tomato mashed potatoes, Dijon-crusted Alaskan salmon, poached chicken breast with leeks and crab or veal Francaise (all with seasonal vegetables and fondant potatoes); Cupid’s Cup or vanilla mousse with poached rhubarb and pickled ginger or Decadent Chocolate Trio of strawberries, mousse and chocolate cake; cocktail or glass of wine; and coffee or tea, $55, 5 to 10 p.m. Feb. 12-14. Regular menu also available.

Snaps Cafe, Eastside Cannery, 702-507-5700 or www.eastsidecannery.com. Soup or salad; prime rib and fried shrimp; and chocolate cake, $17.99.

Sugarcane Raw Bar Grill, The Venetian; 702-414-2263 or sugarcanerawbargrill.com. Lobster carpaccio with smoked sturgeon caviar and charred avocado, $32. Australian Yabby “Egg Drop” with Yuzu tomato-ginger broth and pickled scallions, $16; artichoke tempura, $18; seared monkfish with charred carrot yogurt and pea greens, $28; five-spice squab with grilled brassicas, $28; petite dry-aged prime fillet with fresh winter truffles, $42. Regular menu also available.

Sushisamba, the Palazzo; 702-607-0700 or www.sushisambalcom. Maine lobster tempura with field greens and honey-spice aioli; Japanese A5 Wagyu with roasted potatoes; Hirame Seviche Classico; vegetable robata; and dulce de leche, Peruvian dark chocolate and green tea white chocolate fondues with toasted sesame sponge, $140 for two. Besame, sake with strawberry and rhubarb topped with prosecco, $15.

Tacos & Tequila, Luxor; 702-262-4400 or www.luxor.com. Chicken quesadilla, beef flautas or caesar salad; chicken fajitas, pork carnitas, combo enchiladas or combination taco platter (all with black beans and rice); and tres leches, chocolate quesadilla or Morenita chocolate brownie, plus “Fantasy” tickets and a “Fantasy” calendar, $70.

Tender Steak & Seafood, Luxor; 702-262-4400 or www.luxor.com. Beef and bacon rillettes with Parmesan lavash chips; mesclun salad or wild mushroom soup; 10-ounce ribeye steak with vegetables and potato wedges, whiskey-braised half-chicken and seared Cajun shrimp with tasso ham on corn grits or pan-roasted salmon with sauteed kale and cabbage; and creme brulee, cheesecake and chocolate cake, “Fantasy” tickets and a “Fantasy” calendar, $90.

Trevi, The Forum Shops at Caesars; 702.735.4663 or www.trevi-italian.com. Grilled sirloin and roasted lobster tail, crispy potato cakes and fondant vegetables, $42; heart-shaped lobster ravioli with asparagus and crispy onions, $28; chocolate passion fruit tart, $10.

Veranda, Four Seasons; 702-632-5121 or www.fourseasons.com. Four-course dinner with such dishes as butter-poached Maine lobster and burrata cheese ravioli with lobster cream sauce, center-cut beef tenderloin and wild Ora King salmon, $72.

Vino’s Ristorante, Cannery, North Las Vegas; 702-507-5700 or www.cannerycasino.com. Filet medallions with herb-battered jumbo shrimp and vegetable risotto, $32.

Waverly’s Steakhouse, Cannery, North Las Vegas; 702-507-5700 or www.cannerycasino.com. Wild mushroom soup; steak au poivre or Parmesan and white truffle essence-seared halibut; and molten chocolate lava cake with vanilla bean ice cream, $45.

Zefferino, Grand Canal Shoppes; 702-414-3500 or www.zefferinolasvegas.com. Mozzarella alla Caprese, proscuitto di San Daniele with melon or chilled steamed jumbo shrimp; pasta with crabmeat and white wine in light tomato sauce or pasta filled with veal, cheese and fruit in pesto cream sauce; pan-seared beef tenderloin filet over fontina cheese with truffle and porcini mushrooms or grilled petite filet mignon and half lobster with potatoes and asparagus or Chilean sea bass in white wine sauce and capers with spinach; and white cream mousse with raspberry sauce, $85.

Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at Hrinella@reviewjournal.com. Find more of her stories at www.reviewjournal.com, and follow @HKRinella on Twitter.