The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is coming to Las Vegas

Fans of all things girlish and cute: The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is returning to Las Vegas.
The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is a mobile cafe that serves colorful treats inspired by the Sanrio character.
The bright pink van decorated with Hello Kitty’s favorite sweets will sell an array of goodies including a 3-piece Hello Kitty cookie set, a rainbow macaroon box set, a 4-pack of mini cakes and bow-shaped bottles of water.
In addition to the sweets, Hello Kitty Cafe mugs, pink Hello Kitty Cafe T-shirts and the Sanrio character’s signature bow headband also will be available to purchase.
The truck will be at Town Square, 6605 Las Vegas Blvd. South, on March 4 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
