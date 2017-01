Mmmm, cinnamon; this seems like the perfect time of year for it. Presenting Tiff’s Waffle Macchiato, which starts out with a cup of cinnamon-vanilla macchiato, which is crowned with whipped cream and has still more cinnamon in the triangle of churro waffle. Available hot or iced, it’s $3.95, $4.35 or $4.75, depending on size, at Tiabi Coffee & Waffle, which has locations at 3961 S. Maryland Parkway, near UNLV, and 6320 Simmons St. in North Las Vegas.