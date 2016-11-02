Truffle season returns, but it’s going to cost you

It’s truffle season, and Artisanal Foods at 2053 Pama Lane, near Eastern Avenue and Sunset Road, has them — but you’d better have a pretty hefty budget. White truffles from northern Italy, which will be available through early December, are $999.99 for a half-pound, $1,899.99 for a pound. And burgundy truffles, also from Italy and similar to a black summer truffle, are $124.99 for a half-pound, $224.99 for a pound, also through December. Call 702-436-4252 or visit www.artisanalfoods.com.

The ever-popular Carlo’s Bakery at the Grand Canal Shoppes has three new varieties of its beloved Lobster Tails: chocolate hazelnut, salted caramel and cookies and cream. For the uninitiated: No, they’re not really seafood, but flaky pastries that evoke the classic sfogliatelle, only bigger. They’re $6.95 each.

The Boston Burger Co., which has three Boston restaurants known for over-the-top burgers and describes itself as “three guys who want to give people a messy, gooey, tasty meal delivered right to their doorstep,” have done just that with their new BurgaBox. For $45, you can get, for example, two Hot Mess burgers with bacon, sweet potato fries, thousand island dressing, diced pickles, jalapenos, red onion, lettuce and American cheese, plus BBC Famous Cole Slaw and BBC Famous Boston Baked Beans. For $59, you can get the BurgaBox of the Month (shown). Go to www.burgabox.com.

