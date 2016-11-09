Try a new take on the s’more at Lazy Dog Restaurant and Bar

Is it chocolate with peanut butter? Or peanut butter with chocolate? Named for the family of the founder of Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar, the Simms Family S’more was inspired by family time around the campfire. It has a graham-cracker crust with layers of chocolate fudge, peanut butter and a warm brownie, topped with a giant fire-roasted house-made marshmallow and crushed peanuts, and it’s $6.75 at the company’s restaurants in Downtown Summerlin and Town Square.

