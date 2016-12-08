Try these 5 sweet seasonal treats around Las Vegas

Candy Apple Fritters

Heritage Steak, The Mirage

Fuji apples poached in honey, thyme and blood-orange liqueur are finished with cream cheese funfetti ice cream and cracked caramel sugar and served atop white chocolate-Fuji apple ganache, $12.

Espresso Torte

Hexx Kitchen + Bar, Paris Las Vegas

Popcorn decorates not the tree but this torte, made from single-origin Tanzanian dark chocolate with espresso foam, $10.95.

Yule log

Buddy V’s Ristorante, Grand Canal Shoppes

This traditional rolled cake is made of chocolate sponge with chocolate mousse, decorated with meringue mushrooms and cocoa — and it’s gluten-free, $10.

Eggnog creme brulee

Austin’s Steakhouse, Texas Station; The Charcoal Room, Santa Fe Station; T-Bones Chophouse, Red Rock Resort

Eggnog and mascarpone cheese enrich this classic dish topped with caramelized sugar, $6 to $10 on Christmas Eve and Christmas.

Eggnog profiteroles

Public House, Grand Canal Shoppes

These puffy pastries with spiced pear compote, gingerbread ice cream and pomegranate, $9, are on the Christmas a la carte menu.

