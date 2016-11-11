Try these 5 tasty dishes that are made better by peanut butter

Peanut butter makes everything better.
The Memphis Burger
Topgolf, MGM Grand
A burger becomes not so basic with the addition of peanut butter, raspberry-jalapeno jelly, smoked pork belly and white cheddar, $17.
Peanut butter and jelly sandwich
Coronado Cafe, South Point
This is as traditional as it gets: grape or strawberry jelly with peanut butter on your choice from an assortment of breads (which can be toasted), plus fruit cup or fries, $7.95.
Cheesecake bars
Malena’s Yogurt Plus, Treasure Island
Creamy peanut butter cheesecake with dark chocolate swirls rests on a crunchy Oreo crust, $4.95.
Peanut butter pie
STK, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
Chocolate pudding is layered with peanut butter cremeux and topped with ice cream and honeycomb, $15.
Warm brownie
Bravo! Cucina Italiana, Galleria at Sunset
A baked-to-order chocolate brownie is topped with silky peanut butter cream, $3.99.
