Try these 5 tasty dishes that are made better by peanut butter

Peanut butter makes everything better.

The Memphis Burger

Topgolf, MGM Grand

A burger becomes not so basic with the addition of peanut butter, raspberry-jalapeno jelly, smoked pork belly and white cheddar, $17.

Peanut butter and jelly sandwich

Coronado Cafe, South Point

This is as traditional as it gets: grape or strawberry jelly with peanut butter on your choice from an assortment of breads (which can be toasted), plus fruit cup or fries, $7.95.

Cheesecake bars

Malena’s Yogurt Plus, Treasure Island

Creamy peanut butter cheesecake with dark chocolate swirls rests on a crunchy Oreo crust, $4.95.

Peanut butter pie

STK, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Chocolate pudding is layered with peanut butter cremeux and topped with ice cream and honeycomb, $15.

Warm brownie

Bravo! Cucina Italiana, Galleria at Sunset

A baked-to-order chocolate brownie is topped with silky peanut butter cream, $3.99.

