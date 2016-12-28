Vic Vegas of “Next Food Network Star” opens 7 Sinful Subs near UNLV

When the USC Trojans battle Penn State’s Nittany Lions in the Rose Bowl on Monday, some of the luckier fans in the stadium will be able to enjoy gourmet concessions provided by Las Vegas’ Eric Klein.

The chef, who ran the kitchen at Spago in the Forum Shops at Caesars for nearly 10 years, is now running Wolfgang Puck’s L.A. catering division — although he maintains a home in the valley. He and Puck’s team will provide three tiers of VIP dining for the game. While most of the menu is still under wraps, the offerings for fans in the suites will include 72-hour braised short ribs.

Months of rumors about what will replace Blue Ribbon Sushi, which opened with The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas in 2010, culminated in the recent announcement that the new spot will be Blue Ribbon Restaurant, with chef/owners Bruce and Eric Bromberg retaining the space. The model is the brothers’ Blue Ribbon Brasserie in New York’s Soho area; look for a spring opening. The Brombergs also have Blue Ribbon Chicken at Downtown Summerlin.

Andre’s Bistro & Bar is scheduled for an early 2017 opening at 6115 S. Fort Apache Road, which locals know as the former site of DW Bistro. It’s from the organization of Andre Rochat, whose Andre’s French Restaurant that opened in downtown Las Vegas in 1980 was for years one of the few non-casino gourmet rooms in town. The new spot will serve lunch, dinner and brunch; more details to come.

The Miami infusion of Las Vegas, kicked off by Yardbird Southern Table & Bar in January 2015, followed by Mercata Della Pescheria and Sugarcane Raw Bar Grill this year, got a boost from the announcement that the pan-Latin Chica, from Yardbird parent company 50 Eggs Inc., will debut here in the spring. They’re all at The Venetian, which may want to consider planting a few palm trees along those storied canals. Chica’s signature dishes will include Peruvian-style ceviche blanco and sweet plantains with pickled onions. There also will be a cold bar, with fresh ceviche and raw items.

Vic Moea, aka Vic Vegas and known for “Next Food Network Star” and other TV appearances, has opened 7 Sinful Subs at 4632 S. Maryland Parkway, across from UNLV. Among the sinful offerings: The Baller, made with a family recipe of meatballs and marinara topped with mozzarella, and the Knuckle Sandwich, with grilled salami, pepperoni, ham and all the rest. In case you don’t want to be too sinful, salads are on the menu, too.

Have an item for Kitchen Confidante? Email hrinella@reviewjournal.com.