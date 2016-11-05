This week’s 5 best bets for dining in Las Vegas

Anniversary menu

Ferarro’s Italian Restaurant and Wine Bar is 31 years old — practically ancient by Las Vegas standards. To celebrate, it’s offering a $31.31 three-course prix-fixe menu of some of the most popular dishes. Appetizer choices include fried baby squid with spicy tomato sauce and seared beef tenderloin with light tuna mousse and micro-lettuces; entrees include Lasagna alla Gino and tripe in a spicy tomato sauce; a sweet sampler will be served for dessert. This menu is available from Saturday through Nov. 13 at the restaurant at 4480 Paradise Road. Call 702-364-5300.

International Sherry Week

Jaleo at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas is celebrating International Sherry Week from Monday through Nov. 13 with a dozen new sherry cocktails. And at the five-course Sherry vs. Wine dinner Nov. 10, each course will be paired with both a sherry and a wine. That’s $100; email natalic@jaleo.com.

Sons of Norway dinner

The Sons of Norway Desert Troll Lodge will host its annual lutefisk and meatballs dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Elks Lodge at 1217 Nevada Highway in Boulder City. The dinner, which also will feature roast pork, potatoes, vegetables, lefse and homemade cookies, is $22 for adults, $13 for students. It usually sells out; for tickets, call 702-294-9911.

Taco Festival

About 15 taco shops, restaurants and food trucks are expected to participate in the Project Taco Festival from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at Craig Ranch Regional Park, 628 W. Craig Road in North Las Vegas. The event also will include a car show and a dance fest. Admission is $10; visit projecttacofestival.com.

The Palm Restaurant

The Palm Restaurant at the Forum Shops at Caesars will be doing tapas, along with wines from Bodegas Torres, during a special dinner at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. The five courses will include chorizo-and-clam-stuffed Blue Point oysters and a grilled Colorado lamb chop with balsamic-fig pan sauce. It’s $120 ($95 for 837 Club members); call 702-732-7256.