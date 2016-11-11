This week’s 5 best bets for dining in Las Vegas

Freedom Beat

Freedom Beat: American Tastes and Tunes at the Downtown Grand has introduced a selection of its own takes on classic cocktails, such as the American Rye Manhattan and the Green Chili Bloody. Another offbeat choice is Moonshine Over the Bayou, which is Death’s Door White Whiskey, fresh muddled raspberries and sweet tea. They’re all priced at $12.

Military Culinary Competition

“Restaurant: Impossible” star Robert Irvine, the latest chef to join the Tropicana, will help host the 13th annual Military Culinary Competition from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday in the hotel’s Trinidad Pavilion. Irvine will sign copies of his latest book, “Fit Fuel: A Chef’s Guide to Eating Well, Getting Fit and Living Your Best Life,” during a meet-and-greet from 1 to 3 p.m.

Winemaker dinner

The new Cornerstone steakhouse at the Gold Coast will start things off with a bang with a Ferrari-Carrano winemaker dinner at 5 p.m. Friday. The entree of the five-course dinner is 24-hour braised short rib. It’s $80, and you can make reservations at the restaurant.

Cafe Americano brunch

Cafe Americano at Caesars Palace now serves alfresco brunch on its terrazza from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays through Sundays. Share plates are $45 and include such choices as eggs Benedict and chicken and waffles; bottomless mimosas are $25.

Wine and chocolate

Hexx Kitchen + Bar at Paris Las Vegas has introduced a wine-and-chocolate pairing menu. John Cellars Zinfandel is paired with Peru dark chocolate, Graffigna Grand Reserve Malbec with dark Tanzania chocolate and Domaine Ott Grenache Rose with milk Madagascar chocolate. It’s $39.95; call 702-331-5100.