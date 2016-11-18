This week’s 5 best bets for dining in Las Vegas

Thanksgiving sandwiches

Thanksgiving-on-a-bun options are spreading, and here are two more: The Chicken Gobbler at Blue Ribbon Sushi at Downtown Summerlin is matzo-coated fried chicken with stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy and cranberry sauce, $8.95 through the end of the month. And at Holsteins Shakes and Buns at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, they’re serving the Tur-Duck-En Burger, an herbed turkey patty topped with duck confit dressing, chicken gravy, Creole-herb mayo and cranberry relish and served with sweet-potato fries, $17 (a portion of sales go to Communities in Schools of Nevada). It’s available through Thanksgiving.

Glegan dishes

Glegan? That’s a new one on us, but it applies to people who are vegan and gluten-sensitive or otherwise gluten-averse. And Triple George Grill, 201 N. Third St., has introduced glegan dishes, including coconut shrimp with orange-chili dipping sauce and the Southwest Burger with chipotle mayo, grilled onions, jalapeno and guacamole.

Pinkberry

Among the holiday season’s flavor opportunities: Pinkberry is serving Peppermint Cookies & Cream, available through Jan. 3. You can get the sweet white cream filling with chocolate cookies and peppermint candy at Pinkberry’s shops at CityCenter and Boca Park.

Our new Peppermint Cookies & Cream is a winter wonderland in your cup. #Pinkberrypic.twitter.com/ofMgsPsaRo — Pinkberry (@Pinkberry) November 10, 2016

Luke’s Lobster

Luke’s Lobster, on the Strip in front of Fashion Show mall, is offering a winter menu with dishes such as lobster grilled cheese, crab grilled cheese and, for the healthy/trendy, the Tail & Kale Salad.

"Eat a rainbow diet" they said. "Okay" we said. #tailandkale salad is back for #winter A photo posted by lukeslobster (@lukeslobster) on Nov 5, 2016 at 10:31am PDT

Flour & Barley

Out of all the fall and winter dishes being introduced by restaurants across the valley, a couple of the more offbeat are at Flour & Barley Brick Oven Pizza at The Linq: Butternut Squash Pizza, with mozzarella, caramelized onions, spinach and goat cheese in addition to the squash, and Lasagna Pizza, with Bolognese sauce, mushrooms, sausage and herbed ricotta.