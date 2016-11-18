Posted 

This week’s 5 best bets for dining in Las Vegas

The Tur-Duck-En Burger (Courtesy Holsteins Shakes and Buns)

(photo by Steve Hill)

By HEIDI KNAPP RINELLA
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Thanksgiving sandwiches

Thanksgiving-on-a-bun options are spreading, and here are two more: The Chicken Gobbler at Blue Ribbon Sushi at Downtown Summerlin is matzo-coated fried chicken with stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy and cranberry sauce, $8.95 through the end of the month. And at Holsteins Shakes and Buns at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, they’re serving the Tur-Duck-En Burger, an herbed turkey patty topped with duck confit dressing, chicken gravy, Creole-herb mayo and cranberry relish and served with sweet-potato fries, $17 (a portion of sales go to Communities in Schools of Nevada). It’s available through Thanksgiving.

Glegan dishes

Glegan? That’s a new one on us, but it applies to people who are vegan and gluten-sensitive or otherwise gluten-averse. And Triple George Grill, 201 N. Third St., has introduced glegan dishes, including coconut shrimp with orange-chili dipping sauce and the Southwest Burger with chipotle mayo, grilled onions, jalapeno and guacamole.

Pinkberry

Among the holiday season’s flavor opportunities: Pinkberry is serving Peppermint Cookies & Cream, available through Jan. 3. You can get the sweet white cream filling with chocolate cookies and peppermint candy at Pinkberry’s shops at CityCenter and Boca Park.

Luke’s Lobster

Luke’s Lobster, on the Strip in front of Fashion Show mall, is offering a winter menu with dishes such as lobster grilled cheese, crab grilled cheese and, for the healthy/trendy, the Tail & Kale Salad.

 
 

Flour & Barley

Out of all the fall and winter dishes being introduced by restaurants across the valley, a couple of the more offbeat are at Flour & Barley Brick Oven Pizza at The Linq: Butternut Squash Pizza, with mozzarella, caramelized onions, spinach and goat cheese in addition to the squash, and Lasagna Pizza, with Bolognese sauce, mushrooms, sausage and herbed ricotta.

 