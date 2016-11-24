This week’s 5 best bets for dining in Las Vegas

Border Grill

Margaritas and tequila shots are fine, but Border Grill at Mandalay Bay has raised the bar with new craft cocktails including the Ultima Palabra. Some are based on tequila or mezcal, others on vodka, gin, whiskey or rum, and they’re all $14.

DB Brasserie

If you want to get to Daniel Boulud’s DB Brasserie at The Venetian before it closes in mid-January, now would be a good time. The restaurant recently introduced its fall menu of dishes such as roasted heirloom beets with Greek yogurt, blood orange and toasted hazelnuts, and a sundae with white chocolate cocoa-nib gelato, milk chocolate-chocolate chip gelato, fudge brownie and dark chocolate Godiva chantilly. And locals get 50 percent off (except during happy hour) through Dec. 30.

Cabo

Lovers of seafood — especially Mexican-style seafood — have another opportunity to get their fix with the new mariscos menu at Cabo at Boulder Station, served after 11 a.m. Fridays through Sundays. It includes shrimp empanadas by the half dozen, $11.99, or dozen, $20.99, and red snapper a la Cabo, a whole fish with mojo de ajo sauce, salsa, citrus cole slaw and rice, $23.99.

Remedy’s and Distill

If you haven’t had enough Thanksgiving goodies, you can get turkey stuffing bites and a stuffed turkey burger, which are on the new menu at Remedy’s at 3265 St. Rose Parkway and 530 Conestoga Way in Henderson and Distill at 4830 W. Pyle Ave. and 10820 W. Charleston Blvd. Other choices include Buffalo cauliflower, short rib tacos and the Dirty Martini Ribeye.

Herringbone

Pisco — a Peruvian spirit that became popular in this country because of the Pisco Punch, created in San Francisco in the late 19th century, seems to be having a bit of a moment. The movie “Pisco Punch: A Cocktail Comeback Story,” which “tells the story of one of the world’s great rediscovered spirits,” recently made its debut at the Napa Valley Film Festival, and it also stars in Nobody Puts Pisco in a Corner, one of the new cocktails being featured at Herringbone at Aria. The cocktail, which is $16, is a mix of BarSol pisco, rosa aperitif, watermelon juice, muddled grapes and lime.