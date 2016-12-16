This week’s 5 best bets for dining in Las Vegas

Special cocktails

To mark Stevie Nicks’ Saturday concert with The Pretenders that will christen the Park Theater at the Monte Carlo, the resort’s D. Vino Italian Food & Wine Bar has created two cocktails just for that evening. The Blue Denim is blue curacao with Cointreau and prosecco, while the Night Bird combines passion fruit, vodka, Midori and Chambord and is topped off with prosecco. They’re $15 each.

Green Valley Ranch’s anniversary

Green Valley Ranch is celebrating its 15th anniversary with a number of food and beverage specials this month. At Hank’s Fine Steaks & Martinis, two people can share a 42-ounce T-bone steak with salads, two sides, a chocolate souffle and a bottle of wine for $200. The Grand Cafe is featuring birthday pastries, and the Drop Bar and Sip are offering the Birthday Special cocktail in a commemorative glass for $15. The specials are available throughout December.

Cheese platter demonstration

If you’re intrigued by the balancing act that goes into creating a great cheese platter, have we got a holiday gift for you. Get tips during a demonstration and tasting at 11 a.m. Saturday under the Pavilion during the Downtown Summerlin Farmers Market. Custom cheese platters also will be available for order.

Benefit brunch

The Holiday Farmhouse Brunch: Giving from the Heart from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at Tivoli Village will benefit Project 150, which helps students stay in school and graduate. The brunch, presented by Fresh52 Farmers Markets and vegan Chef Mayra of Pura Vida Bakery and Bistro, starts at $50 per person. Visit sundaysuppers.splashthat.com.

Locals Night

It’s Locals Night on Wednesdays at Oscar’s steakhouse at the Plaza in downtown Las Vegas, with happy-hour pricing all night — which means half off all beers, glasses of house wine and well drinks and selected appetizers, as well as 50 percent off all bottles of wine, including Champagne. Regular happy hour runs from 4 to 7 p.m. daily.