This week’s 5 best bets for dining in Las Vegas

Hanukkah

Celebrate Hanukkah from Saturday through Jan. 1 at La Cave Wine & Food Hideaway at Wynn Las Vegas with a braised veal shank with apple latkes and horseradish sour cream, $26. Other Hanukkah dining options: three-course brisket dinner, $19.95, Saturday to Dec. 31 at Siegel’s 1941 at the El Cortez, and Hanukkah dishes including brisket, latkes, matzo ball soup, kugel, tzimmes and jelly doughnuts, from dinner Saturday through dinner Jan. 1, at all Station Casinos buffets.

Feast on the seven fishes

If you’d rather celebrate the Italian Feast of the Seven Fishes, you can do that with such dishes as lobster, shrimp and scallop pappardelle, $40, at Rao’s at Caesars Palace on Christmas Eve, or a four-course tasting menu at Giada at The Cromwell on Christmas Eve and Christmas. Special dishes on Christmas Eve at Herringbone at Aria will include Littleneck Clams Zuppa, $21, and Sicilian-style white fish, $26. Trevi at the Forum Shops at Caesars will nod to the holiday with seafood-stuffed ravioli, $28, on Christmas.

Wine and Wellington

Filet Wellington will be among the courses paired with Ferrari-Carrano wines during a dinner at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Spiedini at JW Marriott, 221 N. Rampart Blvd. It’s $69; call 702-869-8500.

Tamales, tamales

If you have yet to order your Christmas Eve tamales, you can do it at El Dorado Cantina, 3025 Sammy Davis Jr. Drive. Available in four varieties, they’re $5 each or $40 per dozen. Also available: a family-sized flan, $55, from the recipe of chef Paco Cortes’ grandmother. Call 702-722-2289.

A tropical twist

For a Caribbean-style variation of a holiday cocktail, Tommy Bahama at Town Square is offering the Coconut Eggnog Martini, with Jim Bean, coconut rum and coconut eggnog. It’s $12.50.