This week’s 5 best bets for dining in Las Vegas

What resolution?

If you’re tired of trying to eat more healthfully in this still-sorta-new year, Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse is making it easy to indulge. They’re offering three new steak toppings: Alaskan king crab truffle butter (shown), seared Hudson Valley foie gras and Oscar-style, with lump crab, asparagus and bearnaise. Del Frisco’s is at 3925 Paradise Road.

Picking the Piedmont

Wolfgang Puck’s Lupo at Mandalay Bay is highlighting the Piedmont region of Italy this month, with five dishes inspired by the region offered during the weekly Friday Feast. Examples are Vitello Tonnato, which is veal carpaccio in tuna sauce, and veal osso buco with bone-marrow risotto.

Try the Otto sprouts

Brussels sprouts are having a moment, and Mario Batali’s Otto Enoteca e Pizzeria at The Venetian is showcasing them in two dishes. Crispy Brussels sprouts are a shareable appetizer, and the seasonal pizza is topped with Brussels sprouts, mozzarella, proscuitto and preserved lemon.

Executive decision

It doesn’t matter if you’re an executive; it seems we’re all in a hurry these days. Pub 365 at the Tuscany, 255 E. Flamingo Road, has responded to that with its new Executive Lunch Menu, available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays. Eleven entrees, including a classic Cuban panini, carnitas tacos and a Cobb salad, will be delivered to your table within 15 minutes of ordering or they’ll be free. If they make it on time they’re $9.95, which includes a fountain drink or iced tea.

Sipping Splendor

Tickets are on sale for the 28th annual Splendor in the Glass, a benefit for the programming and community outreach projects of Vegas PBS. The event is from 4 to 8 p.m. March 11 at Crimson at Red Rock Resort, 11011 W. Charleston Blvd., and will include beer and wine samples, passed hors d’oeuvres, food stations, a silent auction and a DJ. Tickets are $90 in advance (or $100 at the door) and can be obtained at vegaspbs.org or by calling 702-799-1010.