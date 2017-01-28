This week’s 5 best bets for dining in Las Vegas

Always on Sunday

Miss the Sunday supper tradition of your childhood? You can relive it at the Palm restaurant at the Forum Shops at Caesars every Sunday through the end of February. The Palm is offering a 9-ounce filet mignon accompanied by a Nova Scotia lobster tail, coconut-crusted sea scallops, bacon-wrapped sea scallops or a jumbo lump crabcake for $49. It’s available from 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.; call 702-732-7256.

Viva vino!

It’ll be a celebration of Italian wines at Spiedini at JW Marriott on Tuesday, at a dinner of zucchini crostata, smoked chicken with butternut squash tortelloni, slow-roasted veal brisket and tiramisu. It’s $69; call 702-869-8500.

Wine-pairing dinner

Kendall-Jackson wines will be in the spotlight during a dinner from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at The Charcoal Room at Palace Station. A representative of the winery will introduce the wine pairings and answer questions during the dinner, which starts with a salad and moves on to seared scallops, lobster bisque, lollipop lamb chop with polenta and petite filet with foie gras and concludes with a cappuccino tart. It’s $55; call 702-221-6678.

Vive la France

Francophiles and other foodies have until Tuesday to sample the Brasserie Menu at Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill at the MGM Grand. The special Parisian plates include crisp duck confit with white bean cassoulet and smoked chorizo and start at $14. French wines also are available by the glass. Call 702-891-3000

And more vino …

Tickets are on sale for the 43rd annual UNLVino, which will begin March 30 with Bubble-Licious at The Venetian and continue with Sake Fever on March 31 at Red Rock Resort and the Grand Tasting on April 1 at Paris Las Vegas. They’re $75 to $100 and can be obtained at www.unlvtickets.com.