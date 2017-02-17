Whiskey in the Wilderness benefit at Mt. Charleston to offer open-fire dinner, whiskey

Some of Las Vegas’ top chefs and mixologists will head to Mount Charleston next month, armed with food and whiskey for a special afternoon benefit feast.

Whiskey in the Wilderness, the proceeds of which will go to Opportunity Village, will be from 1-4 p.m. March 12.

Organized by Chef Justin Kingsley-Hall’s SLO-Boy Foods and Wolfman Events, it will offer an open-fire dinner paired with whiskey-based cocktails. A butchering demo will be sponsored by Echo & Rig, and a “guest warming lounge” will feature surprises from guest chefs.

Participating chefs will include Josh Smith of Bardot Brasserie, Bouchon’s Daniel Ontiveros, Mario Batali’s local culinary director Nicole Brisson, Other Mama’s Dan Krohmer, Christopher Goossen of Echo & Rig, Brian Howard of the soon-to-open Sparrow + Wolf, Chris Decker of Metro Pizza and Benoit Cornet of Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits.

Beverages will be provided by Kinson Lau of Herbs & Rye and Keith Baker of the Sand Dollar Lounge.

Tickets will go on sale Tuesday at WhiskeyInTheWilderness.com for $155, and the event’s location will be revealed when you make your purchase. If the event fails to sell out in advance, same-day tickets will cost $175.

“We want this event to be about taking away barriers in order to be closer to the talent in our community, closer to nature and closer to groups like Opportunity Village that make our city stronger,” Hall explains of the inspiration for the meal.

