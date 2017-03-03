Woman enters contest to marry at Las Vegas Strip Taco Bell wearing burrito wrapper dress

IRVINE, Calif. — The wedding of one woman’s dreams will take place in a Taco Bell while she’s wearing a dress made of burrito wrappers.
The winner of Taco Bell’s “Love and Tacos” contest gets an all-expense paid trip to Las Vegas to get married in a chapel at the chain’s flagship restaurant. The wedding venue opens to the public later this year.
Diane Nguyen entered the contest with an Instagram picture of herself wearing a burrito-wrapper dress while holding a tray with her fiancee in front of a Taco Bell counter.
It’s time to spill the beans. We have been engaged for 4 years, and together for 10. Taco Bell has been there through the years, from the after school runs, to late meals after work (or a night of partying). Our love for each other is as cheesy as a quesadilla. We’re nachos getting married, it’s going to be a Las Vegas tacover. Lettuce celebrate our love at the Taco Bell Chapel in Vegas, cuz we are ready to guac and roll. #loveandtacoscontest #tacobelle #burritodress #iloveyou Link in the bio!! https://www.tacobell.com/loveandtacos/161600
The winning couple will be announced later this month.