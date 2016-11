To celebrate the restaurant’s new interior redesign, Wingstop is offering free wings to customers.

Wingstop will be giving away five free wings with no purchase necessary from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday Nov. 5 at the 7017 Spring Mountain Rd #101 location.

Music will be provided by an in-house DJ and the first 100 guests will also receive free Wingstop merchandise.

