Hulu now offering 4K Ultra HD streaming, including bulk of James Bond catalog

LOS ANGELES — Hulu is now offering a selection of titles in 4K Ultra HD, including original TV shows like “The Path” and Stephen King’s time-travel thriller “11.22.63” — as well as the bulk of the James Bond catalog.

The 4K titles are available to Hulu subscribers who have Microsoft’s Xbox One S and Sony PlayStation 4 Pro consoles. Hulu requires a minimum internet connection of 13 megabits per second to stream 4K content.

Hulu originals in 4K format — which provides four times the resolution of 1080p HD — include “11.22.63,” “The Path,” “Chance” and “Shut Eye,” which premieres Dec. 7.

In addition, Hulu subscribers can watch 20 Bond films in 4K: Spectre, Die Another Day, The World Is Not Enough, GoldenEye, Licence To Kill, The Living Daylights, A View To A Kill, Never Say Never Again, Octopussy, For Your Eyes Only, Moonraker, The Spy Who Loved Me, The Man With The Golden Gun, Diamonds Are Forever, On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, You Only Live Twice, Thunderball, Goldfinger, From Russia With Love and Dr. No.

Pictured above: Daniel Craig as James Bond in “Spectre.”