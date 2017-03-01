Lady Gaga will replace Beyonce at Coachella

LOS ANGELES - Just this year, Lady Gaga’s performed at the Super Bowl and Grammys… and now she’s headed to Coachella.

Gaga confirmed on her Twitter Tuesday night that she’ll be headlining Coachella, replacing Beyonce, who opted out of the festival due to her pregnancy. Beyonce will, however, headline Coachella in 2018, the festival announced earlier this month. Gaga will be performing on April 15 and 22.

The Coachella headlining gig adds to an already busy year for Gaga. In February alone, she performed the Super Bowl halftime show, and went full rocker with Metallica at the Grammys.

After the Super Bowl, she also announced her Joanne World Tour, which kicks off on Aug. 1 and comes to a close on Dec. 18 in Los Angeles. Gaga released her album “Joanne” on Oct. 21.

Following her bombshell announcement that she’s pregnant with twins on Feb. 1, it wasn’t a huge shock that Beyonce would drop out of the headlining gig. In a statement at the time, Coachella said Beyonce was “following the advice of her doctors to keep a less rigorous schedule in the coming months.” She most recently put on an elegant performance at the Grammys.

Radiohead and Kendrick Lamar are also headlining Coachella, with Radiohead performing on April 14 and 21 and Lamar performing on April 16 and 23.