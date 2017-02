Performers from multiple Cirque du Soleil shows and other MGM shows helped provide entertainment for those giving blood at T-Mobile Arena Monday.

“We really wanted this to be an experience for our donors,” said Julie Brehm, the Nevada district manager for blood services for the American Red Cross.

The performers, from Cirque du Soleil, Thunder From Down Under, Tournament of Kings and other shows, kept donors entertained and handed out coupons to their various shows.