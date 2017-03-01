Posted 

2 accountants responsible for best picture flub won’t be back at the Oscars

Martha L. Ruiz and Brian Cullinan from PricewaterhouseCoopers at the Oscars in Los Angeles, Feb. 26, 2017. Film academy president Cheryl Boone Isaacs says the two accountants responsible for the best picture mistake will not work the Oscars again. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

"La La Land" producer Jordan Horowitz, left, presenter Warren Beatty and host Jimmy Kimmel look at an envelope announcing "Moonlight" as best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. It was originally announced mistakenly that "La La Land" was the winner. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Jordan Horowitz, left, and Jimmy Kimmel, right, react as Warren Beatty holds the card for the Best Picture Oscar awarded to "Moonlight," after announcing by mistake that "La La Land" was winner on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017. (Lucy Nicholson/Reuters)

"La La Land" producer Jordan Horowitz holds up the card for the Best Picture winner "Moonlight" on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017. (Lucy Nicholson/Reuters)

Barry Jenkins, foreground left, and the cast accept the award for best picture for "Moonlight" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Jordan Horowitz, far left, producer of "La La Land," and cast member Emma Stone greet "Moonlight" cast members and filmmakers onstage after "Moonlight" was announced as the true winner of best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

By BRENT LANG
VARIETY

LOS ANGELES — The two PricewaterhouseCoopers accountants responsible for the epic best picture flub at Sunday night’s Oscars will not be invited back by the Academy, the organization’s president Cheryl Boone Issacs told the Associated Press on Wednesday.

Brian Cullinan and Martha Ruiz were the two members of the firm tasked with safeguarding the envelopes with the winners names on them. However, a mix-up by Cullinan resulted in presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway being given the best actress envelope instead of the one announcing that “Moonlight” had won best picture. Dunaway mistakenly announced that “La La Land” had one the top prize.

Cullinan has drawn media attention and scrutiny because he was tweeting from backstage minutes before handing Beatty the wrong envelope.

Boone Issacs and the non-profit organization have been slow to respond to the fallout, waiting a full day to issue a public apology. She told the AP that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the full name of the group behind the Oscars, is reviewing its ties to PwC.

Spokespeople for PwC and the Academy did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

In an earlier interview with the New Yorker, Boone Issacs said that the thought that went through her mind when the best picture mistake was made was “horror.”

“I looked out and I saw a member of Pricewaterhouse coming on the stage, and I was, like, Oh, no, what — what’s happening?” said Boone Issacs. “What what WHAT? What could possibly … ? And then I just thought, Oh, my God, how does this happen? How. Does. This. Happen.”

 