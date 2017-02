Actor Bill Paxton dead at 61

LOS ANGELES — Bill Paxton, the versatile actor who appeared in films incuding “Aliens” and “Titanic” and played a polygamist on HBO’s “Big Love,” has died from complications following a surgical procedure. He was 61.

A representative for his family released a statement asking for privacy and saying, “Bill’s passion for the arts was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth and tireless energy were undeniable. “

With a Texas twang and grizzled visage, Paxton often found himself playing military men and cowboys. He was closely associated with James Cameron, playing a punk leader in “The Terminator, as well as an ill-fated technician in “Aliens,” a venal car deal in “True Lives” and a treasure hunter in “Titanic.”

Paxton anchored a few films, portraying a tornado-chasing scientist in the box office smash “Twister” (1996), and a wildlife refuge director in the flop, “Might Joe Young” (1998). In most movies, Paxton cut a morally upright figure, the character actor equivalent of a Kevin Costner or Gary Cooper. But he earned the best reviews of his career for roles that upended his persona. He was gripping as a family man trying to hide stolen money in Sam Raimi’s “A Simple Plan” (1998), and similarly effective playing against type as an ethically compromised lawman in Carl Franklin’s “One False Move” (1992).

On the small screen, Paxton played a wife-juggling entrepreneur on “Big Love,” who is haunted by his association with a Mormon cult. The series lasted five seasons, earning three Golden Globe nominations for Paxton. In blunt fashion, Paxton publicly disagreed with the violent way the show ended, decrying its lack of ambiguity.

“It was a great show, it was a landmark show, and it ran its course,” he said in a 2012 interview with Screen Anarchy. “Five years was a great run, and it had to end somehow, and it ended with a bang, instead of a whimper.”

Paxton also earned an Emmy nomination for the 2012 mini-series “Hatfields & McCoys,” and was starring as a morally ambiguous detective in the CBS series “Training Day” at the time of his death.

News of actor Bill Paxton’s surprising death after heart surgery swept the entertainment industry on Oscar morning.

Bill Paxton was, simply, a wonderful man. A wonderful man... Hanx. — Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) February 26, 2017

Nooooo. Bill Paxton is gone. Such a funny, talented, loving human. Louise & the children & family my ❤& support 2 u. #trueliespic.twitter.com/d4zleWdOrR — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) February 26, 2017

Bill Paxton could play any role, but he was best at being Bill - a great human being with a huge heart. My thoughts are with his family. — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) February 26, 2017

Bill Paxton was simply one of the greatest people ever. To know him was to love him. I loved him. Huge love to Louise, Lydia and James. Xo — Jeffrey Dean Morgan (@JDMorgan) February 26, 2017

In a statement, Chloe Sevigny, who starred with Paxton on “Big Love,” said, “Bill Paxton was a big-hearted, thoughtful and honorable person. He always had a smile on his face and could entertain any room with his wonderful stories of his many amazing years in Hollywood. Bill was extremely supportive of other actors, and the filmmaking process - a delight to work with. It was a wonderful time to be on set with him for five years. My heart breaks for his family.”

Born in Fort Worth, Texas, Paxton went to Hollywood when he was 18, and found work as a set dresser for Roger Corman’s New World Pictures, working on films like “Big Bad Mama” and “Eat My Dust.” His first acting role was in Jonathan Demme’s “Crazy Mama” for Corman. Paxton then studied acting in New York under Stella Adler, and made films for “Saturday Night Live” like “Fish Heads,” based on the popular novelty song.