‘Beauty and the Beast’ trailer sets new record for most views

LOS ANGELES — Disney’s trailer for Emma Watson’s “Beauty and the Beast” has set a new record with 127.6 million views in its first 24 hours, the studio announced Tuesday.

The previous two records had been set by “Fifty Shades Darker” with 114 million views and “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” with 112 million views. The number for “Beauty and the Beast” does not include China.

The trailer, released by Disney on Monday, provided looks at Belle, the Beast, Lumiere, Cogsworth and Mrs. Potts. The new footage of the live-action remake reprises moments from the 1991 animated movie, including the waltz between Belle and the Beast.

Disney reported that talent support of the launch accounted for over 29 million views on Facebook alone, led by an incredible 27 million views on Emma Watson’s page. In the first half hour of launch, #BeautyAndTheBeast was the leading trend worldwide on Twitter.

Disney also pointed out that the the trailer is currently among the top-trending videos on YouTube. Watson joined Dan Stevens, Luke Evans, Josh Gad, and director Bill Condon on Monday in a Facebook Live session on the “Beauty and the Beast” page.

In addition, Disney noted that May teaser trailer for the film generated 91.8 million views — which broke the record of 88 million views for the teaser trailer of “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.” “Beauty and the Beast” will be released in U.S. theaters on March 17, 2017.