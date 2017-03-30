CinemaCon in Las Vegas highlights future of movie, theater technology — VIDEO

CinemaCon isn’t just about all the red carpets, you know.

Away from the glitz, glamor and flashing lights are multiple trade show floors debuting the hottest products in movie technology, theater seating and concessions.

Here are some of the highlights from the CinemaCon trade show floor:

VR, VR, VR

Everywhere you turn, there’s another immersive VR experience. The RJ’s own Chris Lawrence has taken on many of them, from a cage dropped into the ocean surrounded by sharks to a zero-gravity airplane with a mummy sarcophagus in the center.

3D? WHAT ABOUT 4D?

4D technology has started to become integrated with theaters around the U.S. with 4DX. The chairs swivel, mist blows in your face, and the chair vibrates as Mark Wahlberg runs from Transformers. Think of it as a Disney ride, but a bit toned down.

270 DEGREES, PLEASE

ScreenX uses projection technology to show movies in an ultra-widescreen 270-degree view. This technology is mainly used in Asia, but the company is hoping to become integrated into U.S. theaters. There are only three theaters in the U.S. set up for ScreenX, one of which is in AMC 18 at Town Square.

CONCESSIONAIRE FAIRE

What movie would be complete without the popcorn? Besides the many buttery vendors, the trade show floor showed off creations like alcoholic Icees, Cheetos popcorn, and Fritos with barbecue brisket on top.

HEATED SEATS

It’s not scientifically proven, but nearly guaranteed that movie theaters are the coldest buildings on Earth. VIP Cinema Seating is looking to fix that, with heated recliner seats making their way to theaters.

Contact Elaine Wilson at ewilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @WilsonElaineM on Twitter.