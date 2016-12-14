Gru and the gang are back in ‘Despicable Me 3’

LOS ANGELES — Gru, Lucy, and the Minions are back, and up against a new villain — the shoulder-pad sporting, moonwalking Balthazar Bratt.

The “Despicable Me 3” trailer features Bratt (voiced by “South Park” creator Trey Parker) moonwalking on the ocean and up the side of a ship on a pair of skis, while clad in a purple jumpsuit and mullet, as Michael Jackson’s “Bad” pays in the background. Meanwhile back at the Anti-Villain League headquarters, they suspect they are witnessing a monster on the loose, until one member recognizes the villain for who he really is: “That’s no monster — that’s a man wearing shoulder pads!”

Bratt is a former ’80s child star whose show got canceled after he hit puberty. Now he plans on executing a full-fledged world domination.

Gru (Steve Carell) and his wife Lucy (Kristen Wiig) embark on a mission to defeat their newest nemesis, and it appears that Bratt’s battle of choice against Gru is a dance-off.

The film is the fourth in the multi-billion-dollar franchise from Illumination Entertainment. Illumination released the “Despicable Me” spinoff, “Minions,” in 2015. It grossed $1.2 billion worldwide. “Despicable Me” and “Despicable Me 2” debuted in 2010 and 2013, respectively.

“Despicable Me 3” is directed by Kyle Balda and Pierre Coffin, and will hit theaters on June 30.