Here’s what’s coming to Netflix in January 2017 — VIDEO

For those planning to spend New Year’s Eve in front of their television, Netflix is going to help you ring in the new year by streaming Countdown specials.

Can’t stay up until midnight on New Year’s Eve? No problem. Fans can access to the Countdown specials starting Wednesday, Dec. 28.

Netflix will also kick off 2017 by adding several classic movies and Netflix Originals throughout the month of January.





Arguably one of the most anticipated Netflix Originals making its way to the streaming service in January is the first season of “A Series of Unfortunate Events.”

Here’s what you can watch on Netflix in January:

Dec. 28 — New Year’s Eve Countdowns





Word Party

Trollhunters

Skylanders Academy

Puffin Rock

Project MC2

Fuller House

Chasing Cameron

Beat Bugs

Luna Petunia

All Hail King Julien

Jan. 1

Around the World in 80 Days (2004)

After Innocence (2005)

Bee Movie (2007)

Boogie Nights (1997)

Braveheart (1995)

Caddyshack (1980)

Collateral Damage (2002)

Dreamcatcher (2003)

El Dorado (1966)

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982)





HALO Legends (2009)

Hugo (2011)

Justin Bieber: Never Say Never (2011)

License to Drive (1988)

Nancy Drew (2007)

Ocean’s Twelve (2004)

Real Detective: Season 1 (2016)

Superman Returns (2006)

Superman II (1980)

Superman III (1983)

Superman IV: The Quest for Peace (1987)

Superman: The Movie (1978)

The Parent Trap (1961)

The Shining (1980)

The Perfect Physique (2015)

The Rat Race (2012)

To Be A Miss (2016)

Trudell (2005)

V for Vendetta (2005)

Vanilla Sky (2001)

Jan. 3

It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia: Season 11 (2016)

Jen Kirkman: Just Keep Livin’? — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Jan. 6

Coin Heist

Degrassi: Next Class: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Growing Up Coy (2016)

Mar de Plastico: Season 1

One Day at a Time: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Tarzan and Jane: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Jan. 7

Alpha and Omega 7 (2016)

Miss Sharon Jones! (2015)

Under the Shadow (2016)

Jan. 9

Best and Most Beautiful Things (2016)

Ratchet and Clank (2016)

Jan. 10

As I Open My Eyes (2015)

Best Friends Whenever: Season 2 (2016)

Happily Married (2015)

Jim Gaffigan: Cinco — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

We’re Lalaloopsy: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Jan. 11

Disney’s Alice Through the Looking Glass (2016)

Jan. 13

A Series of Unfortunate Events: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL





Aquarius (2015)

Casablancas: The Man Who Loved Women

Clinical

Historia de un clan: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

It Follows (2014)

The Investigator: A British Crime Story: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Jan. 14

Camp X-Ray (2014)

Cardboard Boxer (2016)

Estar O No Estar

Jan. 15

A Beautiful Now (2015)

Hostage to the Devil (2016)

Señora Acero: Season 3 (2016)

Twisted Trunk, Big Fat Body (2015)

Wartime Portraits: Season 1 (2014)

Jan. 16

Flash of Genius (2008)

Halloweed (2016)

Rezort (2016)

Jan. 17

Fatima (2015)

Neal Brennan: 3 Mics — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Roger Corman’s Death Race 2050 (2016)

Jan. 19

Good Kids (2016)

Jan. 20

Frontier: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Papa (2015)

Take the 10 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Jan. 21

Bates Motel: Season 4 (2016)

Grami’s Circus Show: Season 2 (2016)

Jan. 24

Cristela Alonzo: Lower Classy — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Gad Gone Wild — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Hieronymus Bosch: Touched by the Devil (20160

Kill Command (2016)

Terrace House: Aloha State: Season 1: Part 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Jan. 25

Era el cielo

Jan. 27

Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh: Season 2

iBOY

Kazoops!: Season 2

Shadows of Truth (2016)

Sharknado: The 4th Awakens (2016)

Jan. 28

Ripper Street: Season 4

Jan. 30

Antibirth (2016)

Swing State (2016)

Jan. 31

Bill Burr Stand Up Special — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Contact Caitlin Lilly at clilly@reviewjournal.com. Follow @caitielilly_ on Twitter.