Here’s what’s coming to Netflix in January 2017 — VIDEO

For those planning to spend New Year’s Eve in front of their television, Netflix is going to help you ring in the new year by streaming Countdown specials.
Can’t stay up until midnight on New Year’s Eve? No problem. Fans can access to the Countdown specials starting Wednesday, Dec. 28.
Netflix will also kick off 2017 by adding several classic movies and Netflix Originals throughout the month of January.
Arguably one of the most anticipated Netflix Originals making its way to the streaming service in January is the first season of “A Series of Unfortunate Events.”
Here’s what you can watch on Netflix in January:
Dec. 28 — New Year’s Eve Countdowns
Word Party
Trollhunters
Skylanders Academy
Puffin Rock
Project MC2
Fuller House
Chasing Cameron
Beat Bugs
Luna Petunia
All Hail King Julien
Jan. 1
Around the World in 80 Days (2004)
After Innocence (2005)
Bee Movie (2007)
Boogie Nights (1997)
Braveheart (1995)
Caddyshack (1980)
Collateral Damage (2002)
Dreamcatcher (2003)
El Dorado (1966)
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982)
HALO Legends (2009)
Hugo (2011)
Justin Bieber: Never Say Never (2011)
License to Drive (1988)
Nancy Drew (2007)
Ocean’s Twelve (2004)
Real Detective: Season 1 (2016)
Superman Returns (2006)
Superman II (1980)
Superman III (1983)
Superman IV: The Quest for Peace (1987)
Superman: The Movie (1978)
The Parent Trap (1961)
The Shining (1980)
The Perfect Physique (2015)
The Rat Race (2012)
To Be A Miss (2016)
Trudell (2005)
V for Vendetta (2005)
Vanilla Sky (2001)
Jan. 3
It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia: Season 11 (2016)
Jen Kirkman: Just Keep Livin’? — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Jan. 6
Coin Heist
Degrassi: Next Class: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Growing Up Coy (2016)
Mar de Plastico: Season 1
One Day at a Time: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Tarzan and Jane: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Jan. 7
Alpha and Omega 7 (2016)
Miss Sharon Jones! (2015)
Under the Shadow (2016)
Jan. 9
Best and Most Beautiful Things (2016)
Ratchet and Clank (2016)
Jan. 10
As I Open My Eyes (2015)
Best Friends Whenever: Season 2 (2016)
Happily Married (2015)
Jim Gaffigan: Cinco — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
We’re Lalaloopsy: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Jan. 11
Disney’s Alice Through the Looking Glass (2016)
Jan. 13
A Series of Unfortunate Events: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Aquarius (2015)
Casablancas: The Man Who Loved Women
Clinical
Historia de un clan: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
It Follows (2014)
The Investigator: A British Crime Story: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Jan. 14
Camp X-Ray (2014)
Cardboard Boxer (2016)
Estar O No Estar
Jan. 15
A Beautiful Now (2015)
Hostage to the Devil (2016)
Señora Acero: Season 3 (2016)
Twisted Trunk, Big Fat Body (2015)
Wartime Portraits: Season 1 (2014)
Jan. 16
Flash of Genius (2008)
Halloweed (2016)
Rezort (2016)
Jan. 17
Fatima (2015)
Neal Brennan: 3 Mics — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Roger Corman’s Death Race 2050 (2016)
Jan. 19
Good Kids (2016)
Jan. 20
Frontier: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Papa (2015)
Take the 10 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Jan. 21
Bates Motel: Season 4 (2016)
Grami’s Circus Show: Season 2 (2016)
Jan. 24
Cristela Alonzo: Lower Classy — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Gad Gone Wild — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Hieronymus Bosch: Touched by the Devil (20160
Kill Command (2016)
Terrace House: Aloha State: Season 1: Part 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Jan. 25
Era el cielo
Jan. 27
Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh: Season 2
iBOY
Kazoops!: Season 2
Shadows of Truth (2016)
Sharknado: The 4th Awakens (2016)
Jan. 28
Ripper Street: Season 4
Jan. 30
Antibirth (2016)
Swing State (2016)
Jan. 31
Bill Burr Stand Up Special — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Contact Caitlin Lilly at clilly@reviewjournal.com. Follow @caitielilly_ on Twitter.