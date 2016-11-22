Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in December — VIDEO

Time is running out for some of your favorites on Netflix.

In December, it’s time to say goodbye to “American Beauty,” “50 First Dates,” and “Holes” with a very young Shia LaBeouf. If you have yet to see Tom Hanks in “Inferno,” now is your last chance to watch the first installment of the series, “The Da Vinci Code” before it leaves Netflix on December 14.

Here’s what’s leaving this month:

Dec. 1

50 First Dates (2004)

American Beauty (1999)

Black Ops: Series 2

Camp Takota (2014)

Carmen Jones (1954)

Cats & Dogs (2001)

Curious George: Swings Into Spring (2013)

Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood (2016)

Elizabeth: The Golden Age (2007)

Event Horizon (1997)

Frequencies (2013)

McConkey

Medora (2013)

Monkey Business (1952)

Myth Hunters: Series 1

Myth Hunters: Series 2

Neil Young: Heart of Gold (2006)

Paycheck (2003)

Pirates Who Don’t Do Anything: A VeggieTales Movie (2008)

River of No Return (1954)

Sling Blade (1996)

Thor: Hammer of the Gods (2009)

The Great War Diary: Season 1

The In-Laws (2003)

The Out-of-Towners (1999)

Top Gun (1986)

Valley of the Dolls (1967)

World Trade Center (2006)

Dec. 2

Legends of the Knight (2013)

The Red Baron (2008)

Dec. 3

The Best of Me (2014)

Dec. 5

Holes (2003)

Dec. 14

The Da Vinci Code (2006)

Dec. 15

High Profits: Season 1

World War II in Colour (2009)

Dec. 16

Beyond the Hills (2012)

Dec. 22

Dark Skies (2013)

Dec. 26

Just Friends (2005)

Dec. 27

Spy Kids (2001)

Dec. 31

Hercules: The Legendary Journeys: Season 1

Hercules: The Legendary Journeys: Season 2

Hercules: The Legendary Journeys: Season 3

Hercules: The Legendary Journeys: Season 4

Hercules: The Legendary Journeys: Season 5

Hercules: The Legendary Journeys: Season 6