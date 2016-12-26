Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in January 2017 — VIDEO

Netflix is wasting no time clearing out content in the new year. The streaming service is planning a bulk removal of movies and television shows starting on the first day of January.

Disappearing from Netflix in the new year will be several beloved titles including “Saved By the Bell,” “Breakfast at Tiffany’s,” “Sixteen Candles” and “Superstar.”

Here’s the full list of content leaving Netflix in January:

Jan. 1

30 for 30: Winning Time: Reggie Miller vs. The New York Knicks

30 for 30: No Crossover: The Trial of Allen Iverson

30 for 30: The Day the Series Stopped

30 for 30: Jordan Rides the Bus

30 for 30: Without Bias

30 for 30: Once Brothers

30 for 30: Bernie and Ernie

30 for 30: Requiem for the Big East

30 for 30: The Price of Gold

Alvin and the Chipmunks Meet Frankenstein

Alvin and the Chipmunks Meet the Wolfman

Angry Birds Toons: Season 1

Bewitched

Blade 2

Bring It On

Bring It On: All or Nothing

Breakfast at Tiffany’s

Coming to America

Columbo: Seasons 1 – Season 7

Crash

Cupcake Wars Collection: Collection 2

Chopped Collection: Collection 2

Dazed and Confused

Final Destination 3

Flip or Flop: Season 1

Fixer Upper: Season 1 – Season 2

Ghost Town

Hairspray

House Hunters Collection: Collection 3

House Hunters International Collection: Collection 3

House Hunters Renovation Collection: Collection 1

Jake and the Never Land Pirates: Season 1 – Season 3

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Thirteenth Year

Little Black Book

Little Man

Maid in Manhattan

Miracle on 34th Street

Murder, She Wrote: Season 1 – Season 12

Nanny McPhee

Property Brothers: Season 4

Property Brothers: Season 5

Saved by the Bell: Seasons 1 – Season 6

South Park: Bigger, Longer and Uncut

Stardust

Superstar

The Italian Job

The Painted Veil

Sixteen Candles

Saving Private Ryan

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

The Fast and the Furious

The Uninvited

The Amityville Horror

The Wicker Man

Vanity Fair

You Live in What?: Season 3

Zoom: Academy for Superheroes

Jan. 6

The Girl Who Played with Fire

The Girl Who Kicked the Hornet’s Nest

Jan. 29

Stephen King’s A Good Marriage

