Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in January 2017 — VIDEO

Netflix is wasting no time clearing out content in the new year. The streaming service is planning a bulk removal of movies and television shows starting on the first day of January.
Disappearing from Netflix in the new year will be several beloved titles including “Saved By the Bell,” “Breakfast at Tiffany’s,” “Sixteen Candles” and “Superstar.”
Here’s the full list of content leaving Netflix in January:
Jan. 1
30 for 30: Winning Time: Reggie Miller vs. The New York Knicks
30 for 30: No Crossover: The Trial of Allen Iverson
30 for 30: The Day the Series Stopped
30 for 30: Jordan Rides the Bus
30 for 30: Without Bias
30 for 30: Once Brothers
30 for 30: Bernie and Ernie
30 for 30: Requiem for the Big East
30 for 30: The Price of Gold
Alvin and the Chipmunks Meet Frankenstein
Alvin and the Chipmunks Meet the Wolfman
Angry Birds Toons: Season 1
Bewitched
Blade 2
Bring It On
Bring It On: All or Nothing
Breakfast at Tiffany’s
Coming to America
Columbo: Seasons 1 – Season 7
Crash
Cupcake Wars Collection: Collection 2
Chopped Collection: Collection 2
Dazed and Confused
Final Destination 3
Flip or Flop: Season 1
Fixer Upper: Season 1 – Season 2
Ghost Town
Hairspray
House Hunters Collection: Collection 3
House Hunters International Collection: Collection 3
House Hunters Renovation Collection: Collection 1
Jake and the Never Land Pirates: Season 1 – Season 3
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Thirteenth Year
Little Black Book
Little Man
Maid in Manhattan
Miracle on 34th Street
Murder, She Wrote: Season 1 – Season 12
Nanny McPhee
Property Brothers: Season 4
Property Brothers: Season 5
Saved by the Bell: Seasons 1 – Season 6
South Park: Bigger, Longer and Uncut
Stardust
Superstar
The Italian Job
The Painted Veil
Sixteen Candles
Saving Private Ryan
The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift
The Fast and the Furious
The Uninvited
The Amityville Horror
The Wicker Man
Vanity Fair
You Live in What?: Season 3
Zoom: Academy for Superheroes
Jan. 6
The Girl Who Played with Fire
The Girl Who Kicked the Hornet’s Nest
Jan. 29
Stephen King’s A Good Marriage
