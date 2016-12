LOS ANGELES — Jimmy Kimmel has been tapped to host the 2017 Academy Awards, Variety has learned.

The “Late Night With Jimmy Kimmel” star has hosted major several awards shows in the past, notably the 2012 and 2016 Emmy Awards. He’s also hosted the 2007 ESPYS and the American Music Awards on ABC five times. It will be his first time hosting the Oscars.

The 89th Academy Awards will air on ABC on Feb. 26.

The show will be produced by Michael De Luca and Jennifer Todd.