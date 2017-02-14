Movies to watch on Valentine’s Day, for any relationship status

Not everyone is going to celebrate Valentine’s Day surrounded by roses at a Michelin-rated restaurant.

Many of us, whether we’re in a relationship or not, are going to spend it on the couch — more than likely in our favorite pair of sweatpants.

There’s nothing wrong with that, no matter what society or your mother may tell you.

So, for those of you who still don’t have any plans, here’s a list of movies to help you get through Valentine’s Day, regardless of your romantic situation.

Contact Christopher Lawrence at clawrence@reviewjournal.com. Follow @life_onthecouch on Twitter.