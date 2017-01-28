Regal Cinemas, AMC Theaters offer passes to see all 9 Best Picture nominees

The Oscar nominations were announced on Tuesday which means that movie-goers have just under a month to see all the contenders.

For those who wish to binge through all nine Best Picture nominees, Regal Cinemas and AMC Theaters are offering limited-time movie passes.

Movie-goers can purchase a Best Picture Film Festival Pass for $35 at Regal Cinemas. The pass allows access to showings of the nine nominated films for ten days starting on Feb. 17, leading up to Oscar Sunday on Feb. 26. Pass holders may attend any of four select show times per day during the week and a half.

Regal Green Valley Ranch Stadium 10 in Henderson and Regal Red Rock Stadium 16 & IMAX in Las Vegas are participating. Available show times for pass holders can be viewed here.

Enjoy all the #BestPicture#OscarNoms for one low price with our Best Picture Film Festival Pass! Learn more: https://t.co/7UOxupMJ7Opic.twitter.com/fshtqUInE9 — Regal Cinemas (@RegalMovies) January 25, 2017

AMC Theaters is hosting a similar promotion held over two consecutive Saturdays.

On Feb. 18 and Feb. 25, The Best Picture Showcase will feature the nine movies back to back. Four films will be shown on the first Saturday, five on the next.

On Feb. 18, “Manchester by the Sea,” “Fences,” “Hell or High Water” and “La La Land” will play marathon-style. Advance tickets for 10am at AMC Town Square 18 in Las Vegas are $27.50. Ticket prices and show times for AMC Rainbow Promenade in Las Vegas are not yet available.

On Feb. 25, AMC Theaters will show “Moonlight,” “Lion,” “Hacksaw Ridge,” “Arrival” and “Hidden Figures.” Ticket prices and show times are not yet available. More information can be found here.

