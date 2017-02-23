Posted 

Shia LaBeouf ends political protest live stream, citing safety concerns

Shia LaBeouf shuts down his anti-President Donald Trump exhibit in New Mexico after shots were reportedly fired. (Splash News/Inform)

Actor Shia LeBeouf, left, stands in front of a live-steam camera with the words "HE WILL NOT DIVIDE US" posted on a wall outside of the the Museum of the Moving Image as members of the public join LeBeouf in chanting the words "He will Not Divide Us" in the Queens borough of New York. LaBeouf has spent the first four days of the Trump presidency swaying, dancing and chanting, along with anyone who wants to join in. The project by LeBeouf and two other artists opened on Jan. 20 and is expected to go for 4 years, or for "the duration of the presidency." (Deepti Hajela/AP)

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Actor Shia LaBeouf is citing safety concerns in cutting the livestream from the political performance art piece that was installed in downtown Albuquerque just days ago.

The actor informed his followers via social media Thursday that the stream was taken down after gunshots were reported in the area.

He says the safety of participants was paramount.

LaBeouf and two other artists on Saturday mounted a camera to a wall with the message “He will not divide us,” referring to President Donald Trump. The artists encouraged people to go to the camera and repeat the phrase.

LaBeouf was arrested in New York City last month after getting into an altercation with a man during the performance.

He faces a misdemeanor assault charge has an April 4 court date.

 