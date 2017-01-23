‘Star Wars: Episode VIII’ title announced

LOS ANGELES — The title for “Star Wars: Episode VIII” has finally been revealed.

Disney annouced Monday that the next chapter in the space opera saga will be named “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.”

“The Last Jedi,” written and directed by Rian Johnson, immediately follows the events of 2015’s smash hit “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”

The film stars Mark Hamill, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Adam Driver, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Anthony Daniels, Gwendoline Christie and Andy Serkis. The cast also includes the late Carrie Fisher, who died Dec. 27. The actress, who played Princess Leia Organa, had wrapped shooting in July. Lucasfilm said earlier this month that it won’t digitally recreate Fisher in upcoming movies.

Benicio Del Toro, Laura Dern, and Kelly Marie Tran will also appear in “The Last Jedi.”

The film is produced by Kathleen Kennedy and Ram Bergman, and executive produced by J.J. Abrams, Jason McGatlin, and Tom Karnowski. It hits theaters on December 15.