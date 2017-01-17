Tupac biopic gets June 2017 release date

LOS ANGELES — Lionsgate has set a June 16, 2017 release for the Tupac Shakur biopic “All Eyez on Me,” starring Demetrius Shipp, Jr.

The cast of the Morgan Creek movie, filmed last year in Atlanta, includes Danai Gurira, Kat Graham, Annie Ilonzeh, Dominic L. Santana, Jamal Woolard, Keith Robinson and Cory Hardrict.

“All Eyez on Me” chronicles the life and legacy of the late Tupac Shakur, including his rise to superstardom as a hip-hop artist and actor, his imprisonment and his time at Death Row Records.

“All Eyez on Me” is directed by Benny Boom from a script by Ed Gonzalez and Jeremy Haft. The film’s title is taken from Shakur’s fourth studio album, which was released in early 1996.

The rapper was shot and killed during a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas in September 1996. He was 25 years old. His life (and death) have been the subject of at least a dozen documentaries. He was recently portrayed by Marcc Rose in 2015’s “Straight Outta Compton.”

“All Eyez on Me” is produced by James G. Robinson and David C. Robinson of Morgan Creek Productions, along with L.T. Hutton. It was to be distributed by Open Road Films but Lionsgate came on to handle the movie after it was shot.