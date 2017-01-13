Watch Debbie Reynolds in ‘Singin’ in the Rain’ in theaters this weekend

‘Singin’ in the Rain’

Celebrate the legacy of Debbie Reynolds during “Singin’ in the Rain: A Special 65th Anniversary Event.” See it at 2 and 7 p.m. Sunday and Wednesday at the Cannery, Colonnade, The Orleans, Sam’s Town, Santa Fe, South Point and Village Square.

‘A Series of Unfortunate Events’

Neil Patrick Harris, Patrick Warburton, Joan Cusack, Alfre Woodard, Catherine O’Hara and Don Johnson star in the literary adaptation “A Series of Unfortunate Events” (Friday, Netflix).

‘Homeland’

Carrie (Claire Danes) returns to American soil, living in Brooklyn and working to protect the civil liberties of Muslim Americans, in “Homeland” (9 p.m. Sunday, Showtime).

‘The Young Pope’

Jude Law stars as Pius XIII, the first American pontiff, in the drama “The Young Pope” (9 p.m. Sunday, HBO), costarring Diane Keaton.

‘Sneaky Pete’

A con man (Giovanni Ribisi) tries to leave his old life behind by assuming the identity of his cellmate in “Sneaky Pete: Season One” (Friday, Amazon).