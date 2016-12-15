What’s your state’s favorite holiday movie? — MAP

With the holiday season in full swing, network TV is stuffing seasonal spirit down every chimney and piping icing-covered cinematic hallmarks onto screens across the U.S.

But what’s your state’s favorite holiday movie? “The Grinch”? “Elf”? “Bad Santa”?

Using the most festive films as ranked by AMC viewers, CableTV.com put together a map of America’s picks state-by-state by measuring a film’s popularity over the past decade via Google Trends.

According to the report, Nevadans like to cozy up on a chilly night with Jack Skellington and Sally in Tim Burton’s stop-motion animation, “The Nightmare Before Christmas.”

Others in the western region prefer comedies including “Home Alone” and “Scrooged,” whereas the East Coast favors celebrating with “A Charlie Brown Christmas” and “Miracle on 34th Street.”

Midwesterners and some in the South enjoy quality time with the Griswold family at this time of year in “Christmas Vacation.”

