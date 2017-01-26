Wynn Las Vegas Race and Sports Book sets odds for Oscars 2017 wins

The Oscar nominations were released Tuesday and are already getting a lot of buzz for both the season’s frontrunners and the notably diverse nature of this year’s nods.

“La La Land” matched “Titanic” (1997) and “All About Eve” (1950) with a record-tying 14 nominations.

“Arrival” and “Manchester by the Sea” tied for the second most nominations this year with eight nods.

Johnny Avello, director of race and sports operations at Wynn Las Vegas, has his own idea of how it will all unfold on Feb. 26.

As always, these odds are for entertainment purposes only.

BEST PICTURE

“La La Land” 1 to 5

“Moonlight” 12 to 1

“Manchester by the Sea” 15 to 1

“Hell or High Water” 20 to 1

“Fences” 65 to 1

“Hacksaw Ridge” 75 to 1

“Hidden Figures” 100 to 1

“Arrival” 150 to 1

“Lion” 200 to 1

BEST ACTOR

Casey Affleck, “Manchester by the Sea” 1 to 2

Denzel Washington, “Fences” 4 to 1

Ryan Gosling, “La La Land” 7 to 1

Andrew Garfield, “Hacksaw Ridge” 20 to 1

Viggo Mortensen, “Captain Fantastic” 25 to 1

BEST ACTRESS

Isabelle Huppert, “Elle” 9 to 5

Natalie Portman, “Jackie” 11 to 5

Emma Stone, “La La Land” 5 to 2

Meryl Streep, “Florence Foster Jenkins” 20 to 1

Ruth Negga, “Loving” 25 to 1

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Mahershala Ali, “Moonlight” 2 to 5

Jeff Bridges, “Hell or High Water” 7 to 1

Michael Shannon, “Nocturnal Animals” 8 to 1

Lucas Hedges, “Manchester by the Sea” 10 to 1

Dev Patel, “Lion” 25 to 1

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Viola Davis, “Fences” 1 to 9

Michelle Williams, “Manchester by the Sea” 15 to 1

Naomie Harris, “Moonlight” 20 to 1

Octavia Spencer, “Hidden Figures” 40 to 1

Nicole Kidman, “Lion” 50 to 1

BEST DIRECTOR

Damon Chazelle, “La La Land” 1 to 5

Barry Jenkins, “Moonlight” 9 to 1

Kenneth Lonergan, “Manchester by the Sea” 10 to 1

Mel Gibson, “Hacksaw Ridge” 25 to 1

Denis Villeneuve, “Arrival” 35 to 1

Contact Janna Karel at jkarel@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jannainprogress on Twitter.