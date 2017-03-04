10 best things to do in Las Vegas this weekend

A lot of legends are coming to town this weekend. CCR’s John Fogerty takes over at Wynn Las Vegas and ’90s heartthrobs Backstreet Boys are back to turn everyone at Planet Hollywood into a swooning 14-year-old-girl. Keep an eye out for another ’90s icon —Hello Kitty —whose image will cover the roaming Hello Kitty Cafe Truck.

Here are ten tips on what to see, eat and do this weekend in Las Vegas.

GRAB A BITE

For a comforting plate of pasta, Il Chianti serves up skillfully conceived and executed Italian fare with exceptional service. Start with Lynn pear and cheese tortellini, accented with a tomato-vodka sauce and gently sautéed spinach. Another triumph are the thoroughly marinated lamb chops.

For something a little more adventurous, head to one of five noodle spots for superb variations of ramen bowls and Pad Thai.

GET A DRINK

Sugar Factory, one of America’s favorite confectionery shops and eateries, has opened an over-the-top dining attraction at Fashion Show mall. Comprised of two stories spanning 22,000 square feet, the location boasts outdoor patios on both levels, an upstairs daiquiri bar with a spectacular Strip view and a carousel surrounded by a“Candyland”-inspired garden leading to a gazebo.

Take a look at our new flagship restaurant and retail emporium. Better yet, stop by when you're in Las Vegas! pic.twitter.com/stySm2zvDf — SUGAR FACTORY (@SugarFactory) February 26, 2017

The Perfect Scoop serves milk tea, slushes, iced tea, milkshakes and boba in a plastic light bulb crowned with a cloud of cotton candy. It’s just as tasty as it is Instagram-worthy.

SEE A SHOW

“Forever” once seemed an unlikely name for a show that not-so-health-conscious Billy Idol would be doing in 2017. But here he is at 61, still ripped and recently singing “Rebel Yell” with Miley Cyrus at the iHeartRadio Music Festival. Idol and longtime guitarist Steve Stevens bring the good-hair days back to the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay for another run that starts at 7 p.m. Wednesday and goes through March 25. Tickets are $86.66 to $190.75; call 702-632-7600.

ROCK OUT

There has to be a heaven, because Mike Ness has already been through hell. This is how the Social Distortion frontman describes his life. You hear it in his voice, a lived-in baritone that’s burlap-rough around the edges but softened by decades gone by. The group has about 20 new songs in the works, ranging from garage punk to gospel-inspired that you can hear at the House of Blues at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

John Fogerty fans will see a big Creedence Clearwater Revival reunion this weekend. No, not with the guys who used to be in the band. Fogerty has his favorite guitar back. The 71-year-old rocker says he is even “going to make a little ceremony of it” at this weekend’s shows at Wynn Las Vegas, where he moves after two limited runs at The Venetian last year. See Fogerty at Wynn Las Vegas at 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

CATCH A MOVIE

Set in 2029 in a time when mutants are all but extinct — it’s been 25 years since the last one was born — Wolverine/Logan is living off-the-grid as a chauffeur in El Paso, Texas. He’s older, slower and drinking too much. For the first time, his body is failing him. His eyesight is shot, and he doesn’t heal like he has for the past century or so. He even, briefly, is beaten down by some midlevel gangbangers before recovering long enough to savagely, brutally slice them to bits. “Logan” is the Wolverine movie some fans have been waiting for for nearly two decades.

“All About Eve” shares the record for most Oscar nominations (14) with “La La Land” and “Titanic. See it at 2 and 7 p.m. Sunday and Wednesday at Cannery, Colonnade, The Orleans, Sam’s Town, Santa Fe, South Point and Village Square.

STAY IN

After jump-starting the “event series” trend with “American Horror Story,” Ryan Murphy unleashed “American Crime Story.” Its first season, “The People vs. O.J. Simpson,” was one of 2016’s most-lauded programs. For his next based-on-a-true-story event series, Murphy has traveled further back in time for “Feud: Bette and Joan,” the story of the rivalry between Hollywood legends Joan Crawford (Jessica Lange) and Bette Davis (Susan Sarandon) that came to a head during the production of 1962’s “Whatever Happened to Baby Jane?” Watch it at 10 p.m. on Sunday on FX.

SEE THE HELLO KITTY CAFE TRUCK

The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is returning to Las Vegas. The bright pink van decorated with Hello Kitty’s favorite sweets will sell an array of goodies including cookies, rainbow macaroons, mini cakes and T-shirts and coffee mugs. The truck will be at Town Square, 6605 Las Vegas Blvd. South, on March 4 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

FIRST FRIDAY

March’s First Friday is on the move. Literally. Themed “March for Art,” Friday’s Arts District event introduces parkour — where participants flip and jump from (and over) obstacles to travel from one point to another — with demonstrations from members of the World Freerunning Parkour Federation. First Friday’s featured artist, Tanya Michelle, will paint a mural on the Coolidge Avenue wall of the old Mission Building during the event. First Friday is located at 1025 First Street, Las Vegas, NV 89101.

March's First Friday is this week! pic.twitter.com/RSXAo1OpCm — First Friday LV (@FirstFridayLV) February 27, 2017

CELEBRATE 5 YEARS OF THE SMITH CENTER

The Smith Center, which opened in March 2012, celebrates the last five years — with “The Last Five Years” stars Adam Kantor and Betsy Wolfe joining fellow performers and surprise guests in a musical salute, followed by a reception, at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Reynolds Hall. For tickets ($29-$129), call 702-749-2000 or visit www.thesmithcenter.com.

The Force (not to mention the forte) is with the Las Vegas Philharmonic as music director Donato Cabrera conducts the Oscar-winning movie music of composer John Williams, from the “Star Wars” saga to “E.T.,” “Jaws,” “Superman” and “Schindler’s List.” David Weiller directs the Las Vegas Master Singers, who join the Philharmonic at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in The Smith Center’s Reynolds Hall. For tickets ($30-$109), call 702-749-2000 or visit lvphil.org.

GET BACK TO BACKSTREET

Backstreet’s Back. Alright! The ‘Boys’ are back together and this time they’re playing at The AXIS at Planet Hollywood. They may be older, but the creative director of the Backstreet Boys’ Las Vegas showcase says to expect “a really modern, masculine visual spectacle.” See them Friday and Saturday at 9 p.m.

The Backstreet Boys will host their “Larger Than Life” after-party Saturday at Chateau Nightclub & Rooftop.Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Paris Las Vegas. Admission is $40. VIP table packages are available.