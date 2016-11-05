5 inexpensive music shows coming up in Las Vegas

Darts

Dig some Farfisa organ-fired garage rock when the Darts team up with Gram Rabbit, Acid Sisters and Van der Rohe at 9 p.m. Thursday at The Bunkhouse Saloon. Tickets are $8 in advance, $10 day of show (www.bunkhousedowntown.com).

Geekapalooza 2

The Velveteen Band, 3D6, Super Zeroes and more headline Geekapalooza 2, the official after-party of the Vegas Valley Comic Book Festival, at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Dive Bar. The show is free (www.facebook.com/divebarlv/).

Flotsam & Jetsam

Thrash lifers Flotsam & Jetsam demonstrate that there’s “No Place for Disgrace” at 8 p.m. Sunday at LVCS. Tickets are $15 in advance, $18 day of show (www.lvcountrysaloon.net).

Tracii Guns

L.A. Guns guitarist Tracii Guns takes aim at Vegas at 9 p.m. Friday at Count’s Vamp’d. Tickets are $5 (www.vampdvegas.com).

Bipolar

Equally hooky and hard-hitting Vegas metallers Bipolar host a premiere party for their new video for the song “Callow” at 9 p.m. Saturday at Backstage Bar & Billiards. Tickets are $5 in advance, $8 day of show (www.backstagebarandbilliards.com).