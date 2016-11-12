5 inexpensive music shows coming up in Las Vegas

Dilana

You may remember Dilana as the runner-up on the reality show “Rock Star: Supernova.” See her go solo at 10 p.m. Friday at Count’s Vamp’d. The show is free.

Faceplant

Vegas’ hardcore ragers Faceplant throw down with Life’s Torment, Back Stabbath and Lost Hands in an all-ages show at 6 p.m. Friday at 11th Street Records. The show is free.

Welbe

Rapper Welbe celebrates the release of his new album “Oscar Goodman” at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Gold Mine Tavern in Henderson. The show is free.

‘Punk Rock Roller Disco Party’

DJ Morpheus Blak soundtracks the “Hell on Wheels Punk Rock Roller Disco Party” at 9 p.m. Friday at the Dive Bar. Free.

The Last Gang

Claiming to pick up where The Distillers left off, coed SoCal punks The Last Gang kick out the jams at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Hard Hat Lounge. Tickets are $7.