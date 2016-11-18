5 inexpensive music shows coming up in Las Vegas

Amy Pate

Candy Warpop frontwoman Amy Pate celebrates the release of her debut solo record with an acoustic performance at 7 p.m. Friday at 11th Street Records. The show is free (www.facebook.com/11th.Street.Records.Las.Vegas).

Gold Top Bob and the Goldtoppers

Vegas blues institution Gold Top Bob and the Goldtoppers get down and dirty at 10 p.m. Thursday at the Double Down Saloon. Show is free (www.doubledownbsaloon.com).

Orgy

Electro rockers Orgy bring the digitally enhanced hard rock at 9 p.m. Friday at Count’s Vamp’d. Tickets are $10 (www.vampdvegas.com).

The Interrupters

Coed punks The Interrupters come hard with their curled-lip jams at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Vinyl at the Hard Rock. Tickets are $12 (www.hardrockhotel.com/las-vegas-concerts/vinyl).

The Saints with Dirk Vermin

Celebrated tattoo artist and Vermin frontman Dirk Vermin throws down with rockers The Saints at 10 p.m. Tuesday at Dive Bar. The show is free (www.facebook.com/DiveBarLV/).