5 inexpensive music shows coming up in Las Vegas

‘Classic Album Night’

Celebrate “Classic Album Night” with “News of the World,” the biggest-selling studio record from rock greats Queen, complete with all-star jam, at 9:30 p.m. Thursday at Count’s Vamp’d. The show is free (www.vegasvampd.com)

The Lique

Vegas’ The Lique, “a dreamy lovechild of jazz and hip-hop,” get the party started at 10 p.m. Friday at The Bunkhouse Saloon. The show is free (www.bunkhousedowntown.com).

Hardship Anchors

Big on “obsolete technology, leather, denim and girls,” SoCal punk rock ’n’ rollers the Hardship Anchors bring the noise at 10 p.m. Saturday at the Double Down Saloon. The show is free (www.doubledownsaloon.com).

Hemlock

Long-running Henderson metallers Hemlock return from an extensive tour of Europe for a homecoming gig at 8 p.m. Saturday at Dive Bar. Tickets are $12 (www.facebook.com/DiveBarLV/).

Big Sandy

Rockabilly favorite Big Sandy swings back into Vegas at 8 p.m. Thursday at Backstage Bar & Billiards. Tickets are $12 in advance, $14 day of show (www.backstagebarlv.com).