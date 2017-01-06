5 inexpensive music shows coming up in Las Vegas

Lil Lavedy

Dig the “sad girl trap” of Vegas MC Lil Lavedy when she throws down with Enclave, Ghostwerk and Slurm! at 8 p.m. Saturday at 11th St. Records. The show is $3 (www.facebook.com/11th.Street.Records.Las.Vegas).

The Moby Dicks

See an all-star tribute to Led Zeppelin by The Moby Dicks, who consist of former members of Whitesnake, Dio, Billy Idol’s band and more, at 10 p.m. Friday at Count’s Vamp’d. Free (www.vampdvegas.com).

Kelly Rae

Country singer Kelly Rae gives strong, authoritative voice to hits from Patsy Cline to Lady Antebellum at 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Gilley’s Saloon at Treasure Island. Cover ranges from $10 to $20 (www.gilleyslasvegas/honky-tonk).

Lovedrive

Prepare to be rocked like a hurricane by Lovedrive, a tribute to German hard rockers the Scorpions, at 8 p.m. Saturday at Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq. Free (www.brooklynbowl.com/las-vegas/).

Haleamano

Brighten your winter with the sunny sounds of Vegas’ reggae-based Haleamano, who team up with Jessica Manalo, Lady Reiko and Maxwell Fresh at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at The Bunkhouse Saloon. Free (www.bunkhousedowntown.com).